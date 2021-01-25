To the editor:
Good economic development policy, combined with a clear vision for growth, is critical for Cache Valley. While I hear most candidates talk about economic development, I have not seen them in the community doing the work. David Zook is an exception to this. I was fortunate to work with David while we both served on the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, both as board members, executive board members, and board chairs. During David’s tenure in these positions, I found him to be both visionary and insightful in his thinking. More importantly, I found him willing to put the work in to get things done.
One of the key accomplishments that the county now enjoys as a direct result of David’s vision is the Cache Valley Economic Development Alliance (CVEDA). CVEDA is an important group within our community that brings together representatives from Cache Valley municipalities to work together to accomplish good economic development for the whole valley. David took on this responsibility well before any public service opportunities presented themselves, demonstrating his commitment to this important function.
While this is just one example of David’s talents, it importantly demonstrates to me that David’s commitment to our community’s well being is deeper than just the opportunity this election presents. It is easy for me to support someone with David’s vision and work ethic. I hope you will too.
Bruce W. Lee
North Logan