To the editor:
Cache County needs David Zook. I’ve been his mayor here in Nibley for seven years. He is one of those rare individuals whose desire to serve and capacity to lead are both off the charts. He is 100% about service to Cache Valley.
David has proven at the city and county level that he can take an organization with great potential and lift it higher. I’m supporting him in this election because he can do that, and no one else running has that track record of proven leadership in government.
Nibley may be a small city, but David’s skill, vision, and dedication have helped us punch far above our weight. We balance our budget, we attract state and federal funding for our projects, he’s built a dedicated and disciplined team of staff, and we keep our promises to our taxpayers.
David has proven that he can do these things, and I am excited to see him continue this pattern of conservative, excellent service at the county.
Shaun Dustin
Nibley