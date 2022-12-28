Give yourself a pat on the back. You did good this year. I know you did. Even if you fell short, I am sure you made significant efforts, and for that you should be pleased.
I know, because I’ve been there before – putting in the effort and accomplishing some goals while falling short of others.
It happens. We’re all human after all. For each of us there have been and will continue to be successes and shortcomings. It’s OK if you fell short. It’s OK if you failed. There’s always tomorrow.
Or next year.
In fact, let’s look at this in context for a moment. Name something to yourself – go ahead, say it out loud – that you are most proud of accomplishing during the past 12 months. After that, what’s next on the list? What else did you accomplish?
The list is getting longer, isn’t it?
And now for the new year: What wasn’t achieved in 2022 that you’d like to accomplish in 2023?
It’s a valid question, since when we turn the last page of our calendars we are prone to set new year’s resolutions. I don’t like to think of them as resolutions, however, but rather goals.
Merriam-Webster has multiple definitions for the word “resolution.” For instance, it lists it as “the act or process of resolving,” “the subsidence of a pathological state,” such as “something that is resolved” or a “firmness of state.” Whereas the word “goal” is much more direct and in line with most people’s plans for the new year: “the end toward which effort is directed.”
Isn’t that what we really are “resolving” to do – direct our efforts to achieve certain goals or tasks?
Still, it is tough to set new goals – or carry on with current ones – if a person does not evaluate progress over recent days, weeks, months or even years. Thus, reflection is important when setting new goals or evaluating old or existing ones.
But we don’t need to dwell on the negatives. Let them serve as motivation instead.
Easier said than done, I know. As a journalist, I hate it – completely loathe it – when a mistake happens in reporting or when I have fallen short of some task or effort. Hopefully they are few and far between, but the one thing I have learned over the years is that 1) journalists are human too; and 2) there’s always tomorrow.
No, it is not always easy to reflect on past failures or shortcomings, but it is part of the learning process of achieving, of becoming. I believe as we put the positives first on our list, the failures will dim into the background while providing insight for goal setting in a new year or at other times throughout the year.
Something else I have learned during my journalism career and in life: we need to forgive ourselves sometimes, too. Probably often.
It also is part of goal setting and, frankly, a big part of managing life.
One of my goals in 2023 is to meet as many people of Cache Valley as I am able. That won’t be everyone, of course, but concerted efforts will be made to get out into the community. Some visits might be over the phone, and that’s OK too. In fact, I already have received a number of emails and phone calls from people welcoming me to the valley. Thank you for your warm wishes. It is much appreciated.
