Perhaps you’ve noticed a couple of big stories in the paper recently.
One was about the journey of a woman who at one time experienced homelessness and the challenges it took to overcome her plight; the other story was about a local coffee shop owner who, besides selling customers their morning cup of joe, helps veterans and others who suffer from depression. Both of these big stories were written by Brock Marchant, one of the paper’s fine reporters, and both of them appeared in a weekend edition.
Look for more in-depth stories in future editions of The Herald Journal. One of my goals is to have a “big story” appear in each weekend edition as much as possible. It might not happen right away, meaning there might be weekends we miss, but that’s the plan we’re working toward.And looking over the projects we have in the works, and knowing the ones we’ve already published, I cannot help but be excited.
My philosophy about newspapers is that they should not only report the events and issues that happen daily or weekly in a community, but news organizations should also take a deeper dive into the issues and topics that help depict a larger community picture.
Some of these upcoming big-picture stories may not always be serious in nature; some will undoubtedly be on the lighter side. But each will be informative and, we hope, will provide you, our constant readers, a more impactful look at the topics, sometimes unseen by the masses, that help make up life in Cache Valley.
Which brings me to this week’s question: What big-story topics do you believe deserve treatment in The Herald Journal? What topics or issues would you like to see our journalists take a deeper dive into?
If you’ve been reading my columns, you know I like to ask questions and petition readers for their insight and input. I am always interested in hearing from you and gaining insight into what you believe are the important stories here in the top of Utah.
Send your ideas and comments to aweeks@hjnews.com. I look forward to hearing from you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.