COVID-19 Go Away!
Life became more challenging when COVID came to town,
This pesky little virus has our world turned upside down.
COVID-19 dominates the daily broadcast news,
More people are infected, and how many did we lose?
It sickens, kills, and disrupts lives everywhere it goes,
When it stops or where it ends, no one really knows.
Life events have been cancelled, dining out is taboo,
Only ten or less may gather, until this thing is through.
Some are wearing facial masks, the latest fashion trend,
Shopping in disguise, are you a neighbor, foe, or friend?
Store shelves are sparse or empty as shoppers over buy,
Now is not the best time to secure your year supply.
Stores have posted limits on how much each one can buy,
Hoping to ensure there will be enough for the next guy.
———
Dirty looks may come your way if you cough or sneeze in public,
It might just be an allergy, but some may freak or panic.
A whole, new vernacular has come with this pandemic,
New phrases and etiquette have produced a strange dynamic.
“Safe, social distancing,” what exactly does that mean?
Stay at least six feet away from any other human bein’.
“Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives,” is repeated constantly,
But all this isolation, may cause us to go crazy.
I love my home and family, but long stays can be tough,
There are places where I’d like to go, see others, and do stuff.
Schools and churches have been closed, while team sports have been ended,
Travel plans have halted, flights and cruises are suspended.
Stocks have lost their value, unemployment claims are high,
Our economy has suffered while people struggle to get by.
———
Learn online and work from home, the Internet is king,
Technology helps us connect and drives most everything.
Wash your hands for twenty seconds, several times a day,
Use warm, soapy water, `til the skin has rubbed away.
Resist the urge to touch your face, your mouth, your nose, your eyes,
Eat your fruits and veggies, get good sleep, and exercise.
Sanitize all surfaces to keep them virus free,
The trick is to do all these things and keep your sanity.
We’ve prayed and fasted for relief from this global menace,
“Dear Father, if it be Thy will, please help and preserve us.”
This virus came from China, so we hope it will not last,
Since China makes things cheaply that fall apart real fast.
COVID-19 go away! You’ve plagued our world too long,
Let’s find a way to stop this bug and fix what has gone wrong.
Lori Moore Larson
Logan, 2020