To the editor:
I recently read about some university students holding a protest at a Harvard-Yale football game at half time. They did this on the field and it delayed the start of the 3rd quarter. The point of their protest was the fact that their respective schools have large sums of money invested in the fossil fuel industry. They wanted them to divest themselves of those investments. It got me thinking that maybe they were right. I started thinking of other ways they might protest. My imagination took over and I thought we could appease these student protesters by removing/deleting anything and everything on campus that is either derived from or operates on fossil fuels. That would be a very long list of items which would include anything with plastic in its makeup, not confined to just straws. That would be a very long list indeed. Also prohibit the use of any heating or cooking devices that are dependent on fossil fuel generated electricity to be functional. This would also include air conditioning in the summer months if the electricity to run them is from fossil fueled generators. But those air conditioners must not contain any plastic materials. No fossil fueled vehicles would be allowed on campus or stadium parking lots. Actually that would also include electric vehicles because of the many plastics used to make them. Plus the fact that to charge their batteries they often use charging stations that may depend on fossil fuel to generate electricity to operate them. For the time being, only solar and wind generated electricity would be acceptable. Nuclear generated electricity is not acceptable because of the many protests over the years by environmentalists over their use. I’m assuming these students consider themselves environmentalists. So it boils down to solar and wind power, both weather dependent. Mind you, both of those sources are not without their own controversy. I always considered it amazing that the vast majority of environmental protesters typically only protest things that do not directly impact their lifestyles. Cell phones, which are 90% plastic, come to mind to name just one item. There are many, many more items if you care to think about it. But I'm sure those protesters at the Harvard-Yale game are different and will be ecstatic and overjoyed when these new rules I suggested are implemented. It's the only right thing to do in my humble opinion.
David Cresine
Paradise