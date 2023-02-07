Todd Thomas NEW
TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Life is full of surprises. Some are good and make me giggle or smile when I reflect on them. Others can be puzzling and keep me awake at night. The consequences of both tragic and pleasant natures are often part of these surprises.

Grandpa Daw used to say, “Nothing is so bad that a little good can’t come from it.” It was his way of staying positive about life. Men and women of his generation certainly had a harder life than we do, and so his statement has credibility to me. When I search my memories for such events, a few come to mind:

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.