Life is full of surprises. Some are good and make me giggle or smile when I reflect on them. Others can be puzzling and keep me awake at night. The consequences of both tragic and pleasant natures are often part of these surprises.
Grandpa Daw used to say, “Nothing is so bad that a little good can’t come from it.” It was his way of staying positive about life. Men and women of his generation certainly had a harder life than we do, and so his statement has credibility to me. When I search my memories for such events, a few come to mind:
How about the time when I put my then soon-to-be brother-in-law in charge of cuing the music for my wedding 16 years ago at a small venue in Oakley, Idaho, attended by close friends and family. The CD was cued, or so we thought, on the song my bride and I had picked as “our song.” His job was to hit the play button as the bride entered the room to join me at the front of the room. I heard the door open, and everyone turned to watch her promenade into the room with a bouquet in hand. I nodded at Nels and he dutifully hit the button.
Much to our surprise and mild horror, the song that blasted was not the chosen one, but another sad country selection on the CD titled “Cheatin.” Some of the first words of the song were “when you were cheatin’.” There was an immediate panic on my face and his as he scrambled to hit “stop” and try again. What a way to start a marriage! LOL.
As a family we have laughed at that surprise many times in the years since.
On a more serious political note, I never expected Donald Trump to win the presidential election in 2016. I thought of him as simply a loud, turgid celebrity who would fade away as the campaign proceeded. Boy, was I wrong when he not only won, but then lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Biden. Even though I did not appreciate his churlish style, his job performance was acceptable, and I expected him to win again. Unexpected events with consequences for us all.
I wonder what such surprises are in the wings for 2024?
Unexpected sights, such as people over 50 with orthodontic braces, make me notice and admire their suffering. While getting to know new friends from Nebraska many years ago, I used the word “discombobulated” in a conversation. The wife hollered in delight: “That’s my favorite word! I love that you know it!” From that moment on, an unbreakable bond was created between us and again, a surprise that we find humorous to this day.
Or how about the unforeseen event of plugging up a relative’s toilet during an overnight visit? That’s awkward, but funnier than getting hit in the head by a monkey. I am still trying to figure out the puzzlement of why someone would smack a golf ball way too hard when they are only a few inches from the hole and overshoot it to the opposite side of the green. Just tap it softly, for hell’s sakes!
Imagine my amazement a few years ago when I was relaxing on my couch, gazing up at the ceiling and spotted a few bumps that I knew were not part of the texturing. I stood on the couch to get a closer look and was tickled to identify those bumps as little pieces of paper, spit wads. I quickly recalled how the weekend before my then 10-year-old grandson “Triple B” visited and had been lounging on the couch after dinner. I recalled him playing with a straw and knew right away what he had been doing.
I laughed out loud and determined right then that when I repainted the ceiling, I would simply paint over them as a permanent memory of his hijinks. I look up at them almost every day and think of my firstborn grandson and smile broadly.
I would much rather have a life filled with unexpected surprises than one without. How boring and drone-like would life be if every day was the same? I will accept that my life may be made complicated or inconvenient by some of these puzzling events. I can deal with that as long as I also get to experience some of the humorous ones like I have described.
To Grandpa Daw, I say, thanks for your advice. JOB WELL DONE!
