Well, I guess if you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan this has been an awesome week for you; on the other hand, not so much if you are an Eagles fan, or had to buy gas, eggs or are the owner of a large hot air balloon.
I’m just not sure what to think about all this business with Chinese surveillance balloons crossing the U.S. unmolested for such a long time and other “UFOs” being shot down over Alaska and Canada. What’s going on here?
Doesn’t the U.S. have sophisticated technology to track aircraft getting close to our airspace, not to mention from other continents? I’m assuming NORAD has the capability of distinguishing an aircraft, missile, or balloon from, say, a flock of space geese or Elon Musk’s door dash driver.
In the 1983 movie “War Games,” a high school teen inadvertently launches what he thought was a video game with himself playing against the computer in a thermonuclear war scenario. The war game showed up on NORAD’S computers and suddenly the simulation appeared real to the countries involved with missile launches coming from North America and Russia. A scary scenario if it were to ever happen, for sure. I wonder just how much extraterrestrial stuff is floating around up there, and maybe has been for years, and we (the public) just haven’t ever been privy to it.
There are thousands of UFO sightings all over the world each year, some explainable and some not. Movies, reality TV shows, documentaries and eyewitness accounts flood the airwaves and internet on a weekly basis. I guess if the balloon shot down off the Atlantic coast were carrying alien-type navigation, propulsion and weapons systems instead of cases of Ikea furniture and bamboo toaster ovens, we could finally make the case that we really ARE not alone.
Other than the military and the publicity and secrecy surrounding Area-51, I really didn’t realize how many official organizations there are that deal strictly with identifying UFOs and other unexplained phenomena. The Department of Defense created the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which is supposed to help identify objects in space, our atmosphere, in oceans or lurking around dumpsters behind the mall.
I wonder what kind of degree or training you need to have in order to work for this department? I suppose it takes a keen eye and world experience to identify an alien spacecraft shooting across the sky from a smoldering Sears washing machine having been launched by 40 pounds of Tannerite from Big Bubbas backyard.
The ADARO reported that in 2022 they had about 366 official reports of UFO’s and of those, 195 were analyzed and found to show “unremarkable characteristics.” In other words, it was a refrigerator not a washing machine.
The office also reported that 163 of the objects were attributed to balloons “or balloon-like entities” like trampolines, assorted drones, inflatable bouncy houses or a drifting pair of Bubba’s boxer shorts. They also identified at least 26 objects that were attributed to “clutter” — you know, plastic bags, storm related phenomena, birds and Mary Poppins umbrella.
Also what could be attributed to objects entering our atmosphere as possible UFOs is the amazing amount of junk swirling around in orbit above the earth. These space landfill items range in size from 4 inches to massive dead satellites and, more recently, a 2.9-ton pallet of used batteries that was jettisoned from the International Space Station. Bubba would be impressed.
Scientists assure us that the pallet of spent batteries will orbit the earth for a couple of years then most likely burn up reentering the earth’s atmosphere. The chances of a piece of dead Energizer bunny hitting someone is “slim,” according to the Global Surveillance Network or SNN. “So you’re saying there’s a chance?” Ha!
There are an estimated 30,000-plus pieces of space refuse stuck in our orbital whirlpool waiting to collide with Bubba’s washer, or an old Comcast satellite. Hmmm, what to do, what to do? What would be cool is not let the F-22s not have all the fun shooting stuff down, but develop a weapons system like the old Asteroids or Galaga video games to eliminate some of this stuff, a kind of galactic turkey shoot, if you will, a true Ender’s Game experience, only with old rusted space crap.
I’ve never personally seen anything that could be considered a UFO flying about or zooming through space, but it is really cool to lay out on the lawn in the yard during the summer on a clear night and track the satellites as they orbit. The vastness of space still amazes me, and to think that it keeps going and going clear beyond our gaze is mind-boggling.
Sometimes when I go hunting, I get clear up in the pines somewhere with a perfect view overlooking the mountain valleys and think to myself, “I bet I’m the only person who has ever set foot here.” But then I look down and see an old Slim Jim wrapper. I bet that happens in space, too — an alien craft lands on the moon and they find an empty container of Tang.
Keep your eyes peeled, folks. You just might just discover the next Chinese spy cam. Oh, and if you see an object plummeting rapidly, on fire and about to crash, no worries. It’s just my 401K.
