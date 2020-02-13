100 Years
The Paris Review
February 19, 1920
The Community Mourns Over Loss of Mrs. Morgan Rich
"A distinct loss to the entire community," was the expression of everyone who learned Friday morning of the death of Mrs. Morgan Rich, which resulted after a short illness of ten days with pneumonia.
Her condition grew rapidly worse until the end came. Her little infant child who was but two years old had died several days before and was buried the day prior to her death. The two deaths following in the wake of one another dealt a heavy blow to the husband and father and was very pathetic.
75 Years
The Paris Post
February 15, 1945
Geneva Soldier Receives Highest Army Citation
With an A-20 Havoc Group in Italy, Pfc. M.F. Teuscher of Geneva received his most welcome Christmas gift of the year when on the morning of December 25th, the veteran light bomb group to which he belongs, received official orders awarding it a War Department Citation, the highest organizational honor bestowed by the U.S. Army.
The award, which entitles Pfc. Teuscher to wear the Distinguished Unit Badge over his right blouse pocket, was granted in recognition of outstanding services rendered by the 47th Bombardment Group on February 22, 1943, at Kasserine Pass, where with Allied positions over-run by the enemy, A-20 Havocs of the Group repeatedly drove home bombing and strafing attacks through rain, fog and complete overcast and finally brought about an enemy retreat through the Pass, thus saving the Allied holding in Algeria and Tunisia.
50 Years
News-Examiner
February 12, 1970
Charolais Days Recognized in Idaho
By proclamation, Governor Don Samuelson has decreed March 9 to 13 "Charolais Days" in Idaho. The proclamation is in recognition of the joint American International Charolais Association meeting at Boise and Western Charolais Classic at Boise and Caldwell on these dates.
The classic, sponsored by the Western Charolais Association, features a stock show, a female sale, a classic bull sale and the largest rangebull sale in the world, according to Si Williams, executive secretary, Caldwell. This year's show, which will draw breeders from all over the United States, promises to be the largest show in the country according to Nicoli Nicholas, Sacramento, California, Association president.
25 Years
News Examiner
February 22, 1995
Schools adopt tough policy on firearms, drug selling by students
Bear Lake schools will suspend students and recommend that the school board expel them from school if they carry firearms, possess to sell a controlled substance, strike a district employee or use a weapon in a fight with another student.
The district recently adopted a safe school policy which spells out the guidelines and punishments for students who violate the safety policy.
The schools will suspend students immediately and ask the school board to expel them for acts of arson, selling or possessing an illegal drug, commit a robbery, carry a firearm or an explosive, attack a district employee or volunteer, or use a weapon in fighting with another student.
If students engage in graffiti or vandalism, if they harass, haze or assault other students, use extortion, commit theft or have possession of or consume alcohol or tobacco they will be immediately suspended and may also face expulsion.
Administrators may suspend students for a maximum of five days. The board may give permission for an additional five days of suspension. The school board has the exclusive authority to expel students.
The district also adopted a dress code policy that says that clothing cannot be worn that displays obscene, or suggestive material or pictures. The clothing must not advertise any substance which is not legal for a student to possess or use, and must not be so extreme as to disrupt or interfere with school functions. Clothing that identifies a student as a gang member is prohibited. School officials may also prohibit wearing of headgear, hats or bandanas. Individual schools may add other restrictions to what and how clothing can be worn.
The safe school policy recognizes the right of students to be safe while they attend school and have an environment which promotes learning.