HUNTER EDUCATION
An “Internet Hunter Education Field Day” will be Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, 2851 W. 200 North, in Logan. To register for the class, contact Donna at 435 755-0663.
AUTHOR APPEARANCE
A presentation and book signing by Barrie K. Gilbert, author of “One of Us: A Biologist’s Walk Among Bears,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 7-9 p.m. at Herm’s Inn, 1435 Canyon Road in Logan. Tickets are $15 and available through Sept. 17 at bridgerlandaudubon.org. Hor d’oeuvres will be served.
NATURE TALES
The Stokes Nature Center’s weekly children’s story time, “Nature Tales,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Friday. The stories are geared toward kids ages 2-6. This week’s story will be “Inch by Inch,” by Leo Lionni, followed by a related activity.
CARD CANYON HIKE
The Cache Hikers will host a hike to Card Canyon on Sunday. This is a moderately strenuous 6-mile loop hike with 2,200 feet of ascent. Expect scenic views and an interesting rock feature along the way. Meet at 8:00 a.m. and expect to return about 3 p.m. Call 307 760-3775 for information.
CANYON CONVERSATIONS
Rosalie Sepesy, a graduate student in USU’s department of plants, soils and climate, will give a free talk Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Stokes Nature Center near the mouth of Logan Canyon. Her subject will be phragmites and the invasive plants of the Great Salt Lake.
OUTDOORS PODCAST
Highlander Magazine, a student-run publication at Utah State University, recently launched a podcast featuring conversations about the outdoor recreation industry in Northern Utah. Episodes of the podcast can be found on the magazine’s homepage. The most recent Highlander Podcast features a talk with Dayton Crites, trail planner for Cache County.
CANYON CONCERT
The Stokes Nature Center will feature the Fry Street Quartet in a special “Concert in the Canyon” on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening of classical music will feature hors d’oeuvres as well as an opportunity to mingle with the musicians. Tickets are available at http://logannature.org/canyon-concert