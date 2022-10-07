Few things define “Cache Valley” like the Wellsville Mountains.
Rising dramatically to form the western edge of the valley, the Wellsvilles are a favorite backdrop for photographers and painters. They influence the local weather, and their imposing presence even makes the sun set a little early (or a lot early, if you live in Wellsville or Mendon). A blazing sunset underscored by their sharp profile ranks among the most iconic of Cache Valley images.
The Wellsvilles are a relatively small range, just a few miles wide and running about 25 miles north from Brigham City to Beaver Dam. Topping out at just under 9,400 feet, they aren’t the tallest mountains in the area either, but still offer what some consider to be the ultimate Cache Valley bucket-list hiking experience.
The most common to take in the unique beauty of the Wellsvilles is to hike the crest trail, a roughly 12-mile, one-way outing that takes hikers to the high point of the range and along the ridgetop, with stunning views in nearly all directions throughout the journey.
This trail runs from Rattlesnake Canyon, located up Sardine Canyon at the “big curve,” to the Deep Canyon trailhead west of Mendon.
The two trailheads sit at almost the exact same elevation, but most will start at Rattlesnake Canyon and head north, having left a vehicle or arranged for a pickup at Deep Canyon. This route makes for a steeper climb at the beginning and a more gradual descent, but either way it’s a leg-burning ascent at the start and a knee-straining trip down at the end, as by some measures this has been dubbed the steepest range in North America.
While that steepness presents a challenge for hikers, it also rewards them with astounding views in all directions. Standing atop the narrow ridge, one can see west across the Box Elder County desert, east to a sweeping panorama of the Bear River Range, north into Franklin County and deeper into Idaho, and south along the Wasatch Front.
The hike starts in the forest and wastes little time before hitting a steady, steep incline. It’s less than four miles from the trailhead to Box Elder Peak, the high point of the hike and the range, but an elevation gain of 4,000 feet, meaning you will be climbing more than 1,000 feet per mile.
From Box Elder Peak, the trail heads down several hundred feet before climbing again to the Wellsville Cone, the second highest point in the range. The northern aspect of the cone is basically a sheer drop, so the trail gets around this obstacle by cutting down and across the steep eastern face before switching back and heading over to the ridgetop again.
From this point, it’s a mostly leisurely stroll along the relatively flat ridgetop for the next several miles. The trail hugs the west side of the ridge and starts to head downhill as you approach Mendon Peak, a worthwhile side trip that is several hundred feet lower than Box Elder Peak or Wellsville Cone, yet arguably offers the best view in the entire range. If you still have a little bit left in your legs, it’s worth the small detour.
Coming down from Mendon Peak, the trail reaches a saddle marked by a large, solitary rock outcropping that you can’t miss. From here, a clear trail heads east and down into Deep Canyon, a 3.5-mile descent that is sure to test the knees and hip flexor muscles.
If you’re still feeling chipper and not ready to head back to civilization, a trail continues along the ridgetop to Hawk Watch Peak, unofficially named for HawkWatch International, the raptor conservation group that used to camp out there to watch and record the migration of hawks and other birds of prey that happens every fall. If you take this detour, just head back to the saddle and descend to the end of the hike via Deep Canyon as you would have done anyway.
While much of this hike is fully exposed to the sun and other elements, the beginning and end (in either direction) is in forested and heavily vegetated terrain. Pants and long sleeves are recommended, especially for hiking in Deep Canyon, where the trail itself is clear and trusty but can also be heavily overgrown with plants including stinging nettle, which proliferates throughout the middle section of the canyon. The extra layers can also come in handy at the top, where chilly winds are common even on warm, sunny days.
Fall is an ideal time of year to do this hike for a multitude of reasons including brilliantly colored leaves, cooler weather, and the chance to witness the raptor migration up close, among others.
You don’t have to be a triathlete to enjoy this excursion, but it is a good test of endurance as you will have gained close to a vertical mile of elevation by the time you finish.
