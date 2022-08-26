Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache Valley and its mountains offer plenty of hiking possibilities, but sometimes you need a change of scenery.

A great option for escaping the valley without having to drive all day lies in the far northwest corner of Utah, in the Raft River Range. These mountains top out at about the same elevation as the Bear River Range but are noticeably different in some ways, the most obvious being their west-to-east alignment and generally broad, flat summits.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you