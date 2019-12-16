The Panther Wrestlers competed in the annual Brave Brawl at Star ValleyHigh School. This was a dual tournament held on Friday and Saturday,Dec. 13 and 14. There were nine teams competing and the Pantherswrestled seven of the nine teams. On Friday, the Panthers dueled againstSky View, Shelley, Logan and Thunder Ridge. The Panthers won two and losttwo. On Saturday the Panthers dueled against Sugar-Salem, Star Valley JVand Star Valley Varsity. The Panthers had several tough matches andstruggled against the bigger schools. Overall the Panthers finished with arecord of 2 and 5. This yearâEUR(tm)s team includes: Riley Payne (106), JaxonWeske (120), Cael Thompson (126), Dakota Nelson (126), Ammon Halls (132),Garrett Reece (138), Weston Murdock (145), Sam Dayton (145), NathanThornock (145), Eli Linford (152), Wes Teichert (160), Landon Walker(160), Matt Thompson (170), Michael Cook (182), Connor Viehweg (195).
“For the first tournament of the year, we did pretty well. We now needto keep working on the basics” stated Coach Moody.
The Panthers will prepare this week for the Aimone Invite at Kemmerer High School on Friday Dec.20.
Good Luck Wrestlers!