The Pirates will use a bye this week to rest up and prepare for an expected tough game at Aberdeen on Oct. 17.
"Aberdeen is always one of our tougher games," said coach Tyson Moser.
On Sept. 30, in Dayton, West Side scored often and a lot to keep its winning streak alive. On Senior Night, it was all Pirates in a 55-8 win over district foe Soda Springs.
"All the seniors got to play a lot," said Moser. In fact, a lot. different kids found time on the field, because the team got things under control early, he said.
West Side ran its winning streak to 27, extending the school record.
“The kids executed very well in all three aspects of the game,” Moser said. “The injury bug had hit Soda, so I know they were not at full strength. We wanted to go into our bye week with momentum and I think we accomplished that tonight. It was nice to get all of our seniors lots of playing time on their senior night.”
Running back Cage Brokens touched the ball just eight times, but three went for touchdowns. He finished with 43 yards. Cristian Plancarte was even more impressive with three carries for 72 yards and two scores. Parker Moser led the rushing attack with 105 yards on 13 attempts.
Quarterback Blaize Brown completed 7 of 10 passes for 96 yards and a TD. He also had an interception. Bryler Shurtliff caught six of those completions for 84 yards and the TD. Shurtliff also had a 31-yard TD run.
Easton Henderson capped the Pirate scoring by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone. West Side was up 55-0 before the Cardinals (1-5, 0-3) scored.