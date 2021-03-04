MERIDIAN — Two trips to the free-throw line and two missed free throws equaled plenty of trouble of Preston.
After leading constantly but never comfortably since the first quarter of their first-round state tournament matchup against Twin Falls, the Indians' charity-stripe struggles — back-to-back misses on the front end of one-and-ones — helped the Bruins cut their deficit to 44-43 with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
That's when Brecker Knapp stepped up, knocking down two free throws to give the Indians some breathing room. Twin Falls, needing to shoot a 3, got a good look at a game-tying shot but missed, and Gabe Hammons added one more late free throw for the final margin in Preston's 47-43 win at Rocky Mountain High School on Thursday.
"You get to the state tournament and anything can happen," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "You have nerves, you have a different atmosphere. We're just happy to survive, really. ... It was great to see (Knapp) step up there and knock those down with all that pressure."
Preston will play Bishop Kelly in the state semifinals on Friday.
That Knapp was the hero of the first-round game was perfectly appropriate for Preston after the Indians lost almost everybody from last year's team, the school's fourth state title-winner in the last five years.
Only two players lining up for the Indians this year had any sort of experience on that team. Knapp, who's perhaps better known as the quarterback for the football team, isn't one of them.
It was yet another reminder that Preston doesn't owe its recent success to one generation of special players. The names may change, but there are the Indians again, one game away from their sixth-straight run to the state championship game.
"In our town, they love basketball. We've always been a basketball community," Jones said. "That tradition we have is obviously big, and that mentality. The kids come up here every year and watch, and when they get here, they expect to come up here and be successful and win."
Gabe Hammons, one of the few links to that Preston does have to last year's title team, led the Indians with 13 points. Braden Hess added 12 and seven rebounds as Preston outrebounded Twin Falls 30-20.
Knapp had 10 points.
The Indians jumped out to a 17-10 lead after one quarter. Their advantage held right around there — never under four points, never over eight — until a late third-quarter run gave them their first double-digit margin going to the fourth quarter.
That didn't last as Twin Falls stormed back, upping the pressure and finally hitting some 3-pointers, but Preston was just barely able to withstand the onslaught in the end.
The Indians held Twin Falls to 3 of 21 shooting from 3-point range — with two of those makes coming in the fourth quarter — as Tyler Jones' plan to force the Bruins into outside shots worked perfectly.
"They're quick and they like to penetrate," Jones said. "We just tried to stay in front of them and make them shoot outside shots, contest them. I've always told our teams, when you get to the postseason, defense and rebounding win games, and you have to be solid on the defensive end and rebound."
Preston's semifinal game will bring a familiar opponent. The Indians beat Bishop Kelly 42-37 in the state title game in 2016 to begin their run of three straight state titles. The two then met in the semifinals in 2017, with Preston pulling out a 65-62 win.
PRESTON 47, TWIN FALLS 43
Twin Falls 10 11 5 17 — 43
Preston 17 8 11 11 — 47
Twin Falls — Swafford 11, Emery 10, Swensen 9, Ball 5, Robbins 4, Hubsmith 2, Mahlke 2.
Preston — Hammons 13, Hess 12, Knapp 10, Roberts 4, Harris 4, Larson 2, Jones 2.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 38, KIMBERLY 35
At Columbia HS, Marsh Valley advanced to the 3A semifinal with a 38-35 win over Kimberly in the 3A state tournament opener.
After finishing the first quarter with a four-point deficit, the Eagles hung 18 points in the second period to tie the game heading to halftime.
Whatever happened at the break, it left both teams cold. Marsh Valley and Kimberly combined for one point in the third quarter. Then, it was the Eagles’ 11-9 advantage in the final period that gave them the quarterfinal victory.
Sophomore guard Stanton Howell led Marsh Valley with 11 points, followed by 9 from Michael Belnap and 8 from Bracken Howell.
The Eagles forced Kimberly into 18 turnover and, despite shooting less than 28% from the field, took nine more shots and 15 more free throws.
Marsh Valley (20-5) plays Teton in the 3A Semifinal at Columbia HS on Friday at 5 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 38, KIMBERLY 35
Marsh Valley 8 18 1 11 — 38
Kimberly 12 14 0 9 — 35
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 11, Belnap 9, B. Howell 8, Hansen 6, Roche 2, Howe 1, K. Howell 1.
Kimberly — G. Bair 11, Cummins 8, J. Bair 8, Hammond 6, Okelberry 2.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
AMBROSE 56, BEAR LAKE 44
At Eagle HS, Bear Lake was send to the consolation side of the 2A bracket after falling 56-44 to Ambrose in the first round of the state tournament.
The Bears didn’t score 10 points in a quarter until the fourth, when both teams exploded for 20 points each.
Ambrose and Bear Lake combined for a whopping 34 turnovers in what was a low-scoring game to start. The Bears didn’t have a terrible shooting night, they finished just a few percent worse from the field than Ambrose.
Problem was, Ambrose connected on 13 3-pointers compared to just a quartet from Bear Lake. That’s was the difference in the game.
Despite that, Brady Shaul led the Bears with 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting followed by 8 points from Brayden Sparks and a half-dozen from Brendon Burbank.
Bear Lake (17-9) plays New Plymouth in the 2A consolation semifinal at Eagle HS on Friday at 2 p.m.
AMBROSE 56, BEAR LAKE 44
Ambrose 12 12 12 20 — 56
Bear Lake 8 9 7 20 — 44
Ambrose — Sugarman 23, H. Hughes 17, T. Hughes 7, Johnson 5, Blythe 2, Boeck 2.
Bear Lake — Shaul 19, Sparks 8, Burbank 6, Hammond 4, Beresford 3, Teuscher 2.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT
LAPWAI 69, GRACE 47
At Vallivue HS, the top team in 1A DI proved themselves on Thursday. Lapwai rolled to a 69-47 win over Grace, sending the Grizzlies to the 3rd-place game on Friday,
Grace showed some life in the second quarter after Lapwai took a six-point lead into the period. The Grizzlies outscored it 16-15 in the second period to take just a five-point deficit into halftime.
Yet, the hope didn’t last long. Lapwai shot 61% from the field in the second half and cruised to the semifinal victory.
After having 33 points in Wednesday, Lapwai really keyed on Grace’s senior guard Gage Stoddard, who still led the Grizzlies with 17 points on 6 of 16 shooting.
Behind Stoddard, Tytan Anderson notched 10 points and a trio of Grace players – Treyson Draper, Dallon Draper and Ty Gilbert –had 6 apiece.
Grace (11-13) plays Lakeside in the 1A DI 3rd place game at Vallivue HS on Friday at 12 p.m.
LAPWAI 69, GRACE 47
Lapwai 17 15 20 17 — 69
Grace 11 16 12 8 — 47
Lapwai — T. Yearout 26, Wynott 19, Taylor 11, Ellenwood-Jones 9, Ellenwood 4.
Grace — Stoddard 17, T. Anderson 6, D. Draper 6, Gilbert 6, P. Anderson 5, T. Draper 4, Taggart 3.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT
GARDEN VALLEY 64, ROCKLAND 50
At Caldwell HS, Rockland struggled out of the gate and fell 64-50 in the 1A DII semifinal against Garden Valley.
“They came out firing. We didn’t execute the game plan in the first quarter,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “I called a couple timeouts and was like, ‘Hey guys, this isn’t us.’ We finally made a run and picked it up in the second quarter. But it was a tough first bullet to bite.”
Rockland was down 20-7 after the first quarter but cut it to just a four-point deficit heading into halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs traded punches with Garden Valley, even getting it to a five-point game with three minutes to play but couldn’t finish off the comeback.
“We tried to slow it down and take the ball out of their hands,” Neal said. “We just weren’t scoring in the first quarter, and that kind of changed the game plan. If we would have hit our shots there in the first, I know it would have been closer.”
Knowing Garden Valley was likely going to be the top team in the bracket, Neal started doing his homework on it over the past few weeks. He knew G.V. was taller, more athletic and bigger than the Bulldogs.
Despite a combined 39 points from Braden Permann and Levi Farr, Rockland couldn’t produce enough offense to pull the upset.
The loss, though, isn’t the end. The Bulldogs will play on Friday for a chance to win the 3rd-place trophy.
“At the beginning of the year, we always set the goal of hanging a banner and winning state,” Neal said. “To now be able to play for the 3rd place game, that’s a huge success for the program and these athletes. Third out of 32 teams is a job well done.”
Rockland (20-7) plays the loser of Dietrich/Richfield in the 1A DII 3rd place game at Caldwell HS on Friday at 12 p.m.
GARDEN VALLEY 64, ROCKLAND 50
Rockland 7 20 13 10 — 50
Garden Valley 20 11 14 19 — 64
Rockland — Bra. Permann 23, Farr 16, Bri. Permann 4, T. Matthews 3, Meritt 3, W. Matthews 1.
Garden Valley — C. Kelly 25, Gillespie 17, Fields 14, Yearly 5, Elmore 3.
NORTH GEM 64, TIMBERLINE 34
At Caldwell HS, North Gem advanced to the 1A DII consolation championship with a 64-34 win over Timberline.
After struggling on Wednesday in their first-round loss to Dietrich, the Cowboys needed a half to regain their form.
“We obviously were pretty upset the way we played yesterday. Guys were pretty fired up to get back out there today,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “Fairly low-scoring first half for us. We finally got rolling in the second half. It was like this big weight lifted off us, like ‘Oh yeah, we can make shots.”
The victory now gives North Gem a chance to end its season with a trophy. Granted its not the trophy it went to Boise hoping for, but it’s a trophy and Corta doesn’t think the Cowboys boys basketball program has taken one home since they won state back in 1995.
“Yes, we had our eyes set on a bigger prize but life doesn’t always give you everything you want,” Corta said. “But we still have a chance to bring home a trophy, which hasn’t happened in our program in a long time.”
On Thursday, James Bodily again led the way for North Gem. The impressive guard notched a game-high 25 points followed by 18 from Logan Corta. After a first-round game in which the Cowboys couldn’t buy a second-half bucket, Thursday showed just how talented North Gem is.
“I just think guys were putting too much pressure on themselves yesterday,” Tracey Corta said. “It was like they were trying to win a championship with every shot, which you can’t do. Guys started to relax today. When that starts to happen, all this pressure that was building goes away.”
North Gem (22-3) plays Carey for the 1A DII Consolation Championship at Caldwell HS on Friday at 10 a.m.
NORTH GEM 64, TIMBERLINE 34
Timberline 5 9 11 9 — 34
North Gem 14 10 19 21 — 64
Timberline — Larson 15, Nelson 6, Brown 5, J. Christopherson 4, L. Hunter 3, C. Hunter 1.
North Gem — Bodily 25, Corta 18, Cooper 6, Leavitt 6, Low 4, Setser 4, Lost 1.