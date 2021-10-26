Support Local Journalism

FOOTBALL

The four-round state football playoffs begin this week. There are 10 local teams competing this week for a chance to move on to the state quarterfinals. Meanwhile, West Side (2A) and Marsh Valley (3A) earned bye weeks and won't have to play until next week. 

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

Fri. Oct. 29

Skyview at Highland, 5:30 p.m.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Fri. Oct. 29

Preston at Shelley, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.

Bonneville vs. Pocatello, at Holt Arena, 8:15 p.m.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Sat. Oct 30

McCall-Donnelly at Snake River, 2 p.m.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Thurs. Oct. 28

Aberdeen vs. Firth, at Holt Arena, 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct 30

Cole Valley Christian vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.

1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT

Fri. Oct. 29

Potlatch vs. Grace, at New Plymouth, 2 p.m.

1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT

Thurs. Oct. 28

Camas County at North Gem, 2 p.m.

Garden Valley at Rockland, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

After the district tournaments last week, five local teams made the state tournaments, which will be held at different locations up north. A pair of programs -- West Side and Grace -- are looking to repeat as state champs.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Century vs. Twin Falls, at Post Falls HS, 9 a.m.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem, at Lake City HS, 9 a.m.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

West Side vs. Declo, at Lakeland HS, 9 a.m.

1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT

Grace vs. Murtaugh, at Lewis-Clark State College, 9 a.m.

1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT

Rockland vs. Kendrick, at Lewiston HS, 11 a.m.

