The four-round state football playoffs begin this week. There are 10 local teams competing this week for a chance to move on to the state quarterfinals. Meanwhile, West Side (2A) and Marsh Valley (3A) earned bye weeks and won't have to play until next week.
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
Fri. Oct. 29
Skyview at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Fri. Oct. 29
Preston at Shelley, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Bonneville vs. Pocatello, at Holt Arena, 8:15 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Sat. Oct 30
McCall-Donnelly at Snake River, 2 p.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Thurs. Oct. 28
Aberdeen vs. Firth, at Holt Arena, 6 p.m.
Sat. Oct 30
Cole Valley Christian vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT
Fri. Oct. 29
Potlatch vs. Grace, at New Plymouth, 2 p.m.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT
Thurs. Oct. 28
Camas County at North Gem, 2 p.m.
Garden Valley at Rockland, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
After the district tournaments last week, five local teams made the state tournaments, which will be held at different locations up north. A pair of programs -- West Side and Grace -- are looking to repeat as state champs.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Century vs. Twin Falls, at Post Falls HS, 9 a.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem, at Lake City HS, 9 a.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
West Side vs. Declo, at Lakeland HS, 9 a.m.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT
Grace vs. Murtaugh, at Lewis-Clark State College, 9 a.m.