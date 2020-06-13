The Idaho Falls Bandits opened defense of their American Legion World Series championship on Saturday in front of a spirited but socially-distanced crowd at Melaleuca Field.
At least that’s one way to look at the upcoming season. Defending the title isn’t really an option.
With the American Legion regional and World Series tournaments canceled due to COVID-19, the Bandits technically hold the title of national champions until 2021. But the reality for 2020 is there is no postseason to drive players during the dog days of summer and those long doubleheader evenings. There are no dreams of repeating last year’s historic run that eventually culminated with a championship parade through downtown Idaho Falls.
Even so, the challenge of motivating a competitive group of players entering a new season won’t be a problem coach Ryan Alexander said.
“I don’t care if it’s the scrimmage we played last week or if it’s a game they have the scoreboard on, they want to win,” Alexander said during a recent practice at Melaleuca Field. “Whether it’s hitting challenges or who can throw the hardest, they are constantly competing, so I don’t really worry about that internal fire. The goal is to go out and find ways pitch by pitch to get better and better.”
With players missing spring seasons due to the shutdown, motivation won’t be lacking. Even with precautions and COVID-19 guidelines to follow, players said they were just anxious and ready to get back on the field.
“We’re going to go into it the same as any summer,” Caden White said. “We’re going to compete and we’re going to go and win as many ball games as we can. I think this team has the guys to win a lot of games this summer.”
The Bandits, who finished 61-6-1 last season on the way to becoming the first team from Idaho to win the American Legion World Series, have a different look this season. Last year their pitching was solid, led by ace Randon Hostert. The team also had depth and versatility, with multiple players able to play multiple positions. The team also had an explosive offense. Alexander said just about everyone on this summer’s roster has the potential to see some innings on the mound. He also expects the lineup to hit with new players stepping in.
“You’re going to see a bunch of heart, a bunch of guys playing the game of baseball and having fun,” said Kai Howell, noting it’s been a tough time with baseball essentially shut down since early spring.
Howell said he watched replays of the World Series in anticipation of getting back on the field.
For newcomer Dallin Weatherly, who played for the Hillcrest A team last summer, the feeling was mutual.
“It was really hard because I knew I should have been playing baseball but there was nothing you could do,” he said.
Weatherly plans to go on a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after the season and then join the program at Salt Lake Community College.
In the meantime, he was glad for the chance to join the Bandits.
“I was super excited and just happy to play baseball,” he said.
The Bandits won’t compete in district play and won’t participate in the state tournament. Alexander said the roughly 40-game schedule is beefed up to include some teams that Idaho Falls saw during last year’s postseason run and should be challenging enough to make the season worthwhile after so much uncertainty about a 2020 season even happening.
“I’m excited to watch them,” Alexander said. “Honestly, anytime you come off a season like we had last year, No. 1, the bar was raised. Certain groups could feel the pressure and let it get to them. I believe this group has the mental capability to play their game. It’s a new year; you go make your mark.”