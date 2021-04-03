The Idaho Falls Chukars announced that outfielder Thomas DeBonville has signed a Letter of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season. He will be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
DeBonville played college baseball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2018-19, winning a Summit League Championship in his senior year. He was a two-time All-Summit League Second Team honoree and led the conference in triples with six in 2019.
DeBonnville spent time with two independent teams in 2020, the Tucson Saguaros and the Indy Windstorm, where he showed off his power and speed, collecting 19 extra base hits and 21 stolen bases in 51 total games. He is a native of Silverthorne, CO and will be 23 years old on Opening Day.
Thomas DeBonville | OF | 6-1, 195 lb
University of Nebraska-Omaha (2018-19): .266/.329/.433, 12 HR, 64 RBI in 102 games
Independent Ball (2020): .386/.448/.486, 2 HR, 56 RBI in 51 games