The highly acclaimed progressive bluegrass band, Leftover Salmon, is scheduled for two nights in Victor next month.
Leftover Salmon is known for its fun-loving, unconventional approach to a traditional type of music.
“Since their earliest days as a forward thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever evolving sound,... Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with their own weirdly, unique style,” according to the band’s promotional material.
Doors open at 9 p.m. March 14 and 15 at the Knotty Pine in Victor. Tickets are $35 per night or $60 for both nights. The venue is restricted to age 21 and older. Tickets can be found online at https://knottypinesupperclub.com/tickets/leftover-salmon/
The band formed in 1989 in Colorado as members of two different groups, from Salmon Heads and LeftHand String Band. What was meant to only be a one-night get together, ended up lasting for 30 years. Leftover Salmon has gone on to record multiple best-selling albums and influence up and coming generations of musicians.
“Salmon is a band who, over their 30-year career, has never stood still; they are constantly changing, evolving, and inspiring,” the bands website says. “If someone wanted to understand what Americana music is they could do no better than to go to a Leftover Salmon show, where they effortlessly glide from a bluegrass number born on the front porch, to the down-and-dirty Cajun swamps with a stop on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, to the hallowed halls of the Ryman in Nashville, before firing one up in the mountains of Colorado.”
Billboard magazine writes, “By blending so many elements of two-step, rock 'n' roll, bluegrass and more, they're able to repeatedly maintain a fresh sound, no matter how many years pass.”