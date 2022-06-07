Thunder Ridge vs bonneville softball

{span}Thunder Ridge shortstop Brynly DaBell lays the tag on Bonneville base runner Hannah Sayre.{/span}

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

5A/4A District 6 All-Conference Softball

Player of the year: Brynly Dabel, Thunder Ridge

Coach of the Year: Tammy Sorenson, Blackfoot

First team

Infield: Jerzey Jarvis, Hillcrest; Vic agado, Blackfoot; Lindsay Cooper, Blackfoot; Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge; Ashlynn Lott, Thunder Ridge; Shelli Williams

Outfield: Marli Pearson, Blackfoot; Erin Bishop, Rigby; Kara Stohl, Idaho Falls; Maddy Williams, Thunder Ridge

Pitcher: Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge; Emma Cluff, Rigby; Brooke Stoeber, Madison; Jaycee Jacobsen, Hillcrest

Catcher: Trynly Haack, Thunder Ridge; Carlee Smith, Blackfoot; Adrie Mortensen, Madison

DH/Utility: Chase Cronquist, Blackfoot; Grace Sheppard, Rigby

Second Team

Inflield: Thunder Ridge; Taylor Ottley, Shelley; Layna Weaver, Thunder Ridge; Alix Bishop, Rigby; Amaya Luna, Blackfoot; Sami Staley, Blackfoot; Brielle Barney, Madison

Outfield: Taliyah Martinez, Blackfoot; Hannah Sayre, Thunder Ridge; Nekysa Wright, Thunder Ridge; Maci Billings, Idaho Falls; Shaeley Noel, Madison

Pitcher: Morgan Mecham, Blackfoot; Giselle Kump, Idaho Falls; Jaylee Nef, Rigby

Catcher: Grace Schultz, Hillcrest; Kate Rodel, Idaho Falls; Ryley Baker, Boneville

DH/Utility: Kynzee Williams, Thunder Ridge; Brielle Clark, Madison

Honorable mention

Infield: Emily Jones, Thunder Ridge; Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls; Memphis Owen, Bonneville; Tacy Hermosillo, Madison; Caroline Galbraith, Idaho Falls; Abbey Wilkins, Rigby; Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls; Sydney Kidman, Shelley; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Addison Saunders, Skyline; Maggie Young, Skyline

Outfield: Ellie Whitworth, Skyline; Halle Behunin, Shelley; Kylie Orme, Shelley; Zoey Grinnell, Bonneville; Paisley Burgie, Rigby; Megan Boone, Rigby

Pitcher: Tysta Hoffman, Thunder Ridge; Sydney Kidman, Shelley; Ava Williams, Idaho Falls; Briella Chapa, Bonneville; Maggie Young, Skyline; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Avery Berry, Bonneville

Catcher: Tazia Blake, Rigby; Autumn Carter, Shelley; Avery Olauson, Skyline

DH/ Utility: Austyn Baker, Bonneville; Graci Stevens, Shelley; Claira Messick, Shelley; Trysta Hoffman, Thunder Ridge

