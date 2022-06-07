Thunder Ridge shortstop Brynly Dabell lays the tag on a Bonneville base runner.
5A/4A District 6 All-Conference Softball
Player of the year: Brynly Dabell, Thunder Ridge
Coach of the Year: Tammy Sorenson, Blackfoot
First team
Infield: Jerzey Jarvis, Hillcrest; Vic Agado, Blackfoot; Lindsay Cooper, Blackfoot; Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge; Ashlynn Lott, Thunder Ridge; Shelli Williams
Outfield: Marli Pearson, Blackfoot; Erin Bishop, Rigby; Kara Stohl, Idaho Falls; Maddy Williams, Thunder Ridge
Pitcher: Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge; Emma Cluff, Rigby; Brooke Stoeber, Madison; Jaycee Jacobsen, Hillcrest
Catcher: Trynly Haack, Thunder Ridge; Carlee Smith, Blackfoot; Adrie Mortensen, Madison
DH/Utility: Chase Cronquist, Blackfoot; Grace Sheppard, Rigby
Second Team
Inflield: Thunder Ridge; Taylor Ottley, Shelley; Layna Weaver, Thunder Ridge; Alix Bishop, Rigby; Amaya Luna, Blackfoot; Sami Staley, Blackfoot; Brielle Barney, Madison
Outfield: Taliyah Martinez, Blackfoot; Hannah Sayre, Thunder Ridge; Nekysa Wright, Thunder Ridge; Maci Billings, Idaho Falls; Shaeley Noel, Madison
Pitcher: Morgan Mecham, Blackfoot; Giselle Kump, Idaho Falls; Jaylee Nef, Rigby
Catcher: Grace Schultz, Hillcrest; Kate Rodel, Idaho Falls; Ryley Baker, Boneville
DH/Utility: Kynzee Williams, Thunder Ridge; Brielle Clark, Madison
Honorable mention
Infield: Emily Jones, Thunder Ridge; Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls; Memphis Owen, Bonneville; Tacy Hermosillo, Madison; Caroline Galbraith, Idaho Falls; Abbey Wilkins, Rigby; Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls; Sydney Kidman, Shelley; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Addison Saunders, Skyline; Maggie Young, Skyline
Outfield: Ellie Whitworth, Skyline; Halle Behunin, Shelley; Kylie Orme, Shelley; Zoey Grinnell, Bonneville; Paisley Burgie, Rigby; Megan Boone, Rigby
Pitcher: Tysta Hoffman, Thunder Ridge; Sydney Kidman, Shelley; Ava Williams, Idaho Falls; Briella Chapa, Bonneville; Maggie Young, Skyline; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Avery Berry, Bonneville
Catcher: Tazia Blake, Rigby; Autumn Carter, Shelley; Avery Olauson, Skyline
DH/ Utility: Austyn Baker, Bonneville; Graci Stevens, Shelley; Claira Messick, Shelley; Trysta Hoffman, Thunder Ridge
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.