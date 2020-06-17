A preliminary hearing for a man accused of child sexual abuse has been continued, while attorneys hope for an in-person court date.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for preliminary hearing via video conference from the jail, which has been the standard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court he and his client wished to have the preliminary hearing take place in the physical court house.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she was “cautiously optimistic” that in-person hearings would resume next month. Fonnesbeck tentatively scheduled Gutierrez to appear for a in-person preliminary hearing on July 7, citing a large number of subpoenaed persons that are involved in the case. Despite slating the in-person hearing, Fonnesbeck said it’s still possible Gutierrez may not be transported from the jail.
In 2011, Gutierrez was charged with sodomy on a child and five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child; all of the charges are first-degree felonies.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim told police of several instances of sexual abuse that took place since she was in elementary school. The last instance happened when the victim was 13 years old, police wrote. The victim talked about the abuse to family members, who confronted Gutierrez; he denied any sexual abuse took place but said he was highly intoxicated and apologized, police wrote. The family phoned the police and it’s alleged that Gutierrez fled.
At the time of the affidavit, police were unsure of Gutierrez’ whereabouts but family claimed he was likely in Mexico. Police wrote Gutierrez contacted his mother and “advised her that his car would be at the airport,” and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 21, 2011.
After nearly a decade, Gutierrez was booked into the Cache County Jail on March 16 after being apprehended and transported to Salt Lake City by U.S. Marshals. Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said it was unclear precisely where Gutierrez was apprehended but said Gutierrez was flown into Salt Lake City via a shuttle that transports inmates to their wanted jurisdiction.
Gutierrez is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.