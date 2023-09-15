NORTH LOGAN — It’s been pretty smooth sailing for the Wolves as they’ve navigated through another Region 11 girls tennis schedule, with one exception.
Green Canyon was tested a bit by Ridgeline in a 4-1 dual victory late last month in Millville and that trend continued in the rematch. Both doubles matches were once again very competitive, but the now four-time reigning champion Wolves prevailed in both of them this time en route to a 5-0 win in their home finale on Thursday afternoon.
“We really prepare hard for Ridgeline,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “We always know they’re going to bring their A game and bring everything they’ve got at us, so I’m really happy we were able to get the sweep today. … I commend Ridgeline. They brought it all and threw everything they had at us. Thankfully, our girls were able to step up and play their best and get the win.”
Green Canyon has only lost three sets in nine region duals this season and all of them were contested against Ridgeline’s two doubles teams. Additionally, Ridgeline’s Katelyn Simon took Tori Jeppson to a first-set tiebreaker during their first match at second singles, and the second set was pretty tight in Thursday’s rematch.
Indeed, it’s something the Riverhawks can take pride in against the two-time defending 4A state champions, especially considering they graduated four of their seven varsity players from a year ago.
“I’m super happy with how my team has come together and worked hard together,” Ridgeline head coach Scott Johnson said. “Our returning varsity players have been real leaders and have learned a lot. And then the new varsity players have worked equally as hard and they just support each other, they play really solid, they don’t give up on matches and points, they hit the ball deep and build points, and are willing to play aggressive, which I’m always proud of. Yeah, so I’m just really proud of the team.”
Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, those improvements weren’t quite enough to steal a match from the veteran Wolves, who brought back five varsity performers from last season. Ridgeline came pretty close to reigning supreme at second doubles as Brooke Berrett and Annaston Wrigley were edged by the tandem of Emma Murri/Kate Reeder, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. The Riverhawks fought back from second-set deficits of 3-1 and 5-3 and eventually won the tiebreaker, but Reeder and Murri took control by racing out to a 4-0 third-set lead.
“I just think as they played more, they built their confidence a little bit more, they worked together as a team and just found their rhythm and started to play better as a team,” Johnson said of Wrigley and Berrett. “I was proud of them.”
The first doubles showdown appeared to be headed to a third set as Ridgeline’s Brynlee Nielsen and Brinley Wiese jumped out to a 5-1 lead in a second-set tiebreaker. To their credit, Green Canyon’s tandem of Liz Murri and Carly Nielsen didn’t concede the set and rallied for a 9-7 victory in the tiebreaker. A lob winner by Nielsen and an overhead by Murri loomed large late in that tiebreaker.
“It was good. We focused on one point at a time and kept that in mind, so when we were down, just focusing on that instead of being overwhelmed (made a big difference),” Murri said.
The first set was equally as nailbiting as Wiese and Nielsen had two chances to close it out, but Nielsen and Murri clawed their way back, won four of the final games and claimed the set by a 7-5 scoreline.
“It felt really good,” Nielsen said. “I’m glad that me and my partner don’t get down on ourselves too much, so that, that way we can get ourselves back in it mentally when get down so much.”
It was sweet revenge for Murri and Nielsen, who lost to Wiese — who routinely tracks down and returns shots most players can’t even get to — and Nielsen — who hit several successful passing shots down the line Thursday — in three sets back in August. First doubles is the most competitive position in the region this season.
“She’s everywhere, so it’s kind of hard to hit it cross court and make sure not to hit it to her,” Murri said of Wiese, who also plays basketball for the Riverhawks. “And then, the other (Brynlee) she always hits it back and is consistent, so (it’s challenging to play them).”
Meanwhile, the Wolves haven’t come close to losing any singles matches in region action and that was again the case Thursday, although there were several hard-fought points. Bailey Huebner only dropped two games at the No. 1 spot, as did Macy Huish at the No. 3 position, while Jeppson was triumphant by a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline at second singles. Huebner improved to 19-4 on the season, while Huish improved to 18-4.
“Singles are always competitive. They’re always competitive matches,” coach Jeppson said. “The score rarely reflects what the match really was. But Bailey, Tori and Macy, they work very hard at practice. Every practice they’re working extremely hard, just on their consistency and their ball placement. Again, (making) the best decision. What’s the best decision for that point is what we’ve been focusing on.”
OTHER DUALS THIS WEEK
The Wolves were the only team in the region to go 2-0 this week and they are now 9-0 in region action, followed by the Riverhawks at 7-2. Logan and Sky View are tied for third place at 4-5, followed immediately by Mountain Crest at 3-6. Bear River is 0-9.
Green Canyon kicked off its week by sweeping visiting Mountain Crest on Tuesday. The Wolves, who used their same lineup against the Riverhawks, didn’t lose more than two games in any of the sets and three games in any of the matches.
All of the matches in Ridgeline’s 3-2 Tuesday road triumph over Logan were decided in straight sets, although four of them were very competitive. The Riverhawks prevailed at third singles (Emree Rupp) and at both doubles positions, while the Grizzlies were triumphant at first singles (Angela Zhan) and second singles (Demi Larsen).
Logan’s Thursday dual also went down to the wire as the Grizzlies dispatched of the visiting Bobcats, 3-2. Sky View defeated Logan by that same score back in August.
Zhan and Larsen won in straight sets for the Grizzlies, as did their second doubles duo of Molly Peterson and Katherine Eborn. Sky View’s Aniston Dubon improved to 8-1 in region play with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win over Lillian Ricks at third singles, while the Bobcats were victorious in three sets at first doubles as Skylee Haramoto and Chloe Bagley outlasted Mele Fonua and Lizzie Space, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
The Bobcats and Mustangs swept the Bears this week — Sky View on Tuesday at home, and Mountain Crest on Thursday at home. All of those matches were decided in straight sets, with first singles being far and away the most competitive on both occasions from a scoring standpoint.
Sky View’s lineup was composed of Sarah Spackman (No. 1), Maryn Coats (No. 2) and Dubon (No. 3) at singles, and Haramoto/Bagley (No. 1) and Lexi Gunnell/Ava Eldredge (No. 2) at doubles. Sophia Keller (No. 2), Tearsti Stoker (No. 2) and Ava Apedaile (No. 3) competed at singles for the Mustangs, while Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen (No. 1) and Clara Croshaw/Mariah Peel (No. 2) took care of business at doubles. Stoker, Apedaile and both Mountain Crest doubles teams only dropped one game, as did Sky View’s tandem at second doubles.
Region dual action will wrap up next Tuesday. There are no region tournaments state-wide in Utah this season, which is a change from the past. The 4A State Championships, which will be contested Sept. 28-30, will be seeded through the UTR ratings and the top eight seeds will receive first-round byes. The first day of the state tourney will feature play-in matches and will take place at Brighton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.