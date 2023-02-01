Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MILLVILLE — It was a Tuesday evening to remember for a handful of local athletes in the final Region 11 girls wrestling duals of the 2022-23 season.

For starters, it was Senior Night for Ridgeline, which not only honored its three seniors, but recognized all of the 12th-graders from the two teams it hosted — Sky View and Bear River. The Bobcats were the only team to wrestle twice as they lost to 4A power Bear River by a 66-18 scoreline, and then exacted a measure of revenge in a 42-30 win over the Riverhawks.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.