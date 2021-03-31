Despite a mix of rain and snow on Saturday, March 20, the young men and young women in eleven wards donned their coats, gloves and caps, assisted by their ward leaders, to pick up donated food destined for the Preston Food Pantry.
Food donated by residents of the stake left the in bags and boxes on their front porches for the youth to collect.
The Preston North Stake Young Men Presidency and Stake Presidency Counselors were also on hand to assist at the Food Pantry. Set up under a canopy outside of the Food Pantry to keep out of the rain and snow, the Stake Young Women’s Presidency supported the project by handing out a choice of chocolate or blueberry muffins, and chocolate or vanilla milk to the youth and leaders.
Ryan Buttars, Preston Stake Young Men’s President, reported a total of 8,144 pounds of food donated. Winning a friendly competition of who could gather the most food, was the Clifton 2nd Ward youth, who gathered the most pounds of food with 1,081 pounds donated, and earned themselves a future pizza party,” said Buttars.
“Thank you to each family and to each individual in the stake who donated food. I feel that this is always a much-needed service. A special thank you to the young men and young women of the Preston North Stake. They are truly the best!” he said.
Receiving the many boxes and bags of canned goods, flour, sugar, cake and bread mixes, crackers, macaroni and cheese, pasta and sauces, Steve Aust, Food Pantry Director said, with a big smile, “That was some kind of food drive! We are astounded by the amount of food we received today from the youth food drive from the Preston North Stake. We certainly appreciate everything the community does for the Food Pantry.”
“This is our second year of doing a food drive with the stake for the food pantry. The first time was in July 2020. They look forward to planning another food drive next year,” said Buttars.
It was also noted that the pantry is in need of help to replace the pantry’s freezer and cold room. Aust emphasized his gratitude for the many supporters of the pantry saying that it supports many others in the community when times are hard.