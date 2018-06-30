About sixteen racers between the ages of 5 and 12 lined up Thursday afternoon, to listen to instructions from McKay Dunn for Idaho Days Box Annapolis, a new activity for the 2018 Idaho Days in Franklin.
Dayton - The Capitol For a Day event that was scheduled to occur tomorrow, Friday, June 29, 2018 in the Franklin County community of Dayton, is cancelled and will be rescheduled for a time and date to be determined, stated Governor Butch Otter's office.
By their very nature, meetings at any level of government are often dull, plodding and sometimes boring. That was most certainly not the case at the Preston City Council meeting of June 25. The meeting ran in a crisp, professional manner, and was highlighted by two separate, but …
The June 25 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was in large part a continued preparation for upcoming budget actions for the 2019 budget year. The last meeting, on June 11, was devoted almost exclusively to the “dream list” of budget wants by various county departments.
With an increase of vandalism and the growth of Franklin City, now with a population of 900, Sheriff Fryar and Deputy Hatch of Franklin County were invited to the Franklin City Council meeting to discuss additional control for the City.
Taking advantage of the nice weather and peaceful evening of Benson Park, Denise Merrell leads a group of ladies in a session of yoga. Beginning next week, they will meet in Franklin City’s park on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Presbyterian Community Church
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Cole Harris graduated from Preston High School in May. This summer he will be traveling to Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21, to compete at the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR).
Preston's spring little league baseball program just concluded another successful season. This year they had 17 teams which is up from 15 last year and three the year before that. About 200 youth were served by the program including players from as far away as Inkom. Even a cou…
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a total net tournament last week. Loyd Field and Brandon Harris were the low with a 66 with Doug Roper and Kent Palmer second with a 67. In the optional games, Howard Thomas was low net with a 31, Mike Anderson and Rick Theurer were…
West Side senior sprinter Rachael Reeder, daughter of Jon and Cindee Reeder, signed to run for Dixie State University (DSU) in April. She accepted a full tuition scholarship after checking into the school and meeting the team and coaches at a meet held at Utah State. "I really liked the coac…
Justin Rumford, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, is the same guy in the arena as he is out of the arena. "I'm just dressed different," said Rumford, the 2018 clown for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo which is just 49 days away.
In recognition of current licensing system issues, F&G has extended the big game application period to midnight on June 7 (Mountain Time). Fish and Game continues to work with its license system contractor to solve the problem so it can get the licensing system back online as soon as possible.
After the state playoffs in March Western Wyoming Community College contacted Shaylee Priestley about playing basketball for them. They invited her to campus to workout with them and that was all she needed to make her decision.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s league played a best ball this week. In the optional games portion, Brandon Harris Loyd Field, and Ron Smellie tied for first net with matching 34’s. Brandon Harris was first gross with a 37 and Loyd and Ron finished tied for second with 39’s. B…
Community
Reed and Gail Moosman were married June 20, 1958. They have been happily married for 60 years! They are both retired but keep busy with church callings, family and yard work.
Callan and Corrine Fredrickson were married on June 20, 1958, sixty years ago. We, their children along with their 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren would like to wish them.
Franklin County fields of grain outlined by the Bear River Mountains and the Bannock range of mountains serve as the backdrop to a Father’s Day Message available world wide on LDS.org. Father's Day
Elder Brandon Sterling Moyle, son of Doug and Tammy Moyle, returned from his faithful service in the Mexico Monterrey East and Phoenix Arizona Missions on June 19th, 2018 . He will be reporting in the Clifton First LDS Ward on June 24th at 9 am.
Dallin Palmer, son of Spencer and Brooke Palmer has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 318 sponsored by the Franklin 3rd Ward. His Eagle Project was to re-frame and side the north and west walls of the Preston Cannery. He would like to thank everyone that helped him wi…
FROM ARIZONA – Elder Derek Larsen, son of Spencer and Julie Larsen, returned from the Arizona Phoenix LDS Mission on June 19th. He will report his mission in the Clifton 2nd LDS Ward on June 24 at 11am.
Grace Fellowship church
Preston Native Stephen Oliverson, and daughter Aubree, just released a new CD "A View From The Edge." The Oliverson family calls itself Moon Light and have been called “the most talented and entertaining family since the Osmonds,” by L.A. Talk Radio.