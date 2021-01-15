The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Friday night has reached three-quarters of a billion dollars. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is now at $640 million. Combined, their jackpots total nearly $1.4 billion available for players to win this weekend. A wave of Mega Millions mania and Powerball fever not only sweeps across the Gem State, but blows in from surrounding states.
“When there’s this much interest in over a billion dollars in combined prizes on both of our big jackpot games, remember it only takes one ticket to win. Play Wise and play what you can afford, don’t go overboard,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director.
Playing Wise also helps the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries. “Over the last seven days, sales from these two games have combined to generate more than $1,000,000 in dividends Idaho's public schools and buildings, said Anderson.
In the past week, both games have combined to produce nearly 50,000 winning tickets for a total of $257,850 in prizes.
At $750 million, this jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history and is the fifth largest jackpot in United States history. At $640 million, Powerball is currently the 5th largest in its history, and the 9th largest jackpot in United States history.
Players have until 7:55 p.m. MT on Friday evening to purchase a ticket to participate in the Mega Millions draw and 7:55 p.m. MT on Saturday evening for the Powerball draw.
The Idaho Lottery also recommends players sign the back of their tickets after purchase and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.