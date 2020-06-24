Support Local Journalism

The annual Distinguished Young Women competition will be held June 27 at 7 p.m in the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton. The event has been modified due to COVID-19 for the safety of everyone involved. The program will not be open to the public, only the families of the contestants are invited to attend.

