For the past few years, several avid horse riders from the West Side have participated in the Clarkston Pony Express Race. This relay race commemorates the famed mail delivery service in the 1860’s and is made up of about 16 four-rider teams. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, the race was cancelled this year.
However, participants from the West Side decided to hold their own race to continue with the tradition, this time circling Val and LaRee Westover’s wheat field in Clifton.
Last year, Lucas Westover and his sons, Jacob and Joseph, 15, and his daughter, CeCe, 13, of Clifton, won the Clarkston Pony Express Race. This year, they were outdone by Lucas’ younger son, Samuel Westover, 11.
In planning for the event, a call was made to the newly opened Domino’s Pizza in Preston to ask if the business would donate coupons to the race participants. After checking with the franchise owner, the manager called back and offered not only coupons but pizza and sides for all of the participants and their families.
“We would like to thank Wes, Keith, and Trevor at Domino’s Pizza for their generosity and hard work,” said Jen Mariscal, one of the event’s organizers. She was assisted by Samberly Westover.