Intent on showing appreciation to healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, Kaktōs co-founders Alysha Visser Cauffman and Daniel Bobik announced that any healthcare workers helping with the crisis could email Kaktōs and receive a free pair of socks. 9,000 emails later, the Arizona-based company is excited about the response, and working hard to make good on its promise to deliver free Kaktōs socks to healthcare workers nationwide.
Cauffman is a 2005 graduate of Preston High School. She and Bobik were working for another sock company and decided they could do a better job. Research led her back to her roots, when Cauffman discovered that the Supima cotton raised in Arizona by farmers like her own grandfather, was the finest cotton for the job. The company’s name is the Greek word for cactus — another plant that populates Arizona — and who can resist a name for a sock that has “toes” at the end, laughed Cauffman.
Two years ago, with their homework done, the business partners made arrangements with a sock mill in a little town in the South. The deal helped to keep the mill open when many others like it closed down, said Cauffman.
Since that offer was made in April, the Bobik family has worked assembly-line style out of its dining room to package and ship more than 5,000 pairs of socks to healthcare workers around the U.S. Cauffman has been working to spread the word that the company still has 3,000 requests for socks, but requires additional funding to fulfill the remaining orders. Anyone interested in making a contribution to pay for manufacturing and shipping fees of a pair of socks for a healthcare worker can do so using Venmo (@kaktos) or Paypal (natalie@kaktos.com). All proceeds will be used to make and ship the socks.
“These healthcare professionals are on their feet all day, helping us at a risk to themselves and their families,” Cauffman said. “Sending them a quality pair of socks to wear on their long shifts seemed like the least we could do to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”
Fulfilling the Kaktōs orders to healthcare workers also allows the manufacturer to keep its doors open and pay its employees.
“Our mission is two-fold — we want to show our love and gratitude to our amazing, brave health care heroes on the front lines and support a USA manufacturer who has weathered so much and is one of the last ones standing,” Bobik said.
Kaktōs continues to accept requests from healthcare workers who want a free pair of socks and send an email to natalie@kaktos.com.
While the orders and donations come in, Cauffman and Bobik and their families remain busy designing socks, marketing and fulfilling orders. Cauffman handles all the ordering, production, new colors, designs, photography, the company website, social media and marketing.
That their socks are supporting U.S. workers — from healthcare, to the mill, to the farmers growing Supima cotton -thrills Cauffman.
“It’s been quite the undertaking, but we are super happy that we chose to keep everything in the U.S. It’s been hard, but we are proud of it,” she said.
Kaktōs works closely with its manufacturing partners to develop innovative products, “carefully engineered to elevate the sock wearing experience” for their customers.
With a laugh, Cauffman said she didn’t used to be a “sock snob.” There just weren’t very many options available. “But once you put on a pair of good socks, you are like, ‘Oh!” she said.
“Most of the socks we’ve sent out we have gotten repeat orders. We get so many people that are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never had socks this comfortable before!’ We get about 60 percent reorders,” she said.