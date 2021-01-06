Most people are just glad to see the year 2020 expire due to the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic caused to life as it was known a year ago. Nevertheless, the following are the highlights of the last 12 months in Franklin County.
JANUARY
Elks Lodge raised $7,000 for audio and tech equipment at Preston elementary schools. Officer cleared in shooting by Stokes Market. Non-denominational Scouting troop formed as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints drops its long-time support of the program. 50 earn rank of Eagle Scout. Thane and Kathy Winward honored with J. Walter Ross and Wayne D. Bell Community Service Award. Ritewood Eggs named Large business of the year. F.C. Funeral home named Small Business of the Year. Brandon and Laura Roberts receive Renovation of the Year Award. Youth bowling teams win Pocatello tourney. Lindsay Christensen wins Ultimate Huntress title. Dan Keller sworn in as new mayor for Preston; Brent Dodge as new councilman. Larry Echo Hawk speaks at massacre memorial.
FEBRUARY
FCMC holds open house for new home of home health and hospice. PHS Cheer squad brings home district title. Bill and Deone Auger celebrate 77th Valentine together.
Census bureau hires local workers. Sidnee Rose Larsen Hill heads University of Idaho ag program. Grant promotes diversity at Larsen-Sant Library. Pirate basketball team secures state berth.
MARCH
Jim Summers inducted into Eastern Idaho AG Hall of Fame. County considers red ear to preempt Quagga infestation. Dayton votes to build double well. FCMC makes top 100 list. Preston takes back state boys basketball title. Pandemic delays mink pelt auctions. Fear fuels rush on supplies at grocery store. County city urge use of common sense in face of pandemic. High school sports canceled through April 5. Citizen closes office to public traffic. Preston schools look for way to teach online. Tremors felt in Franklin County from earthquake that rocked Wasatch Front. Preston’s main waterline knocked loose. County, Preston City issue new guidelines for conducting business during COVID-19 outbreak. Water report puts 2020 slightly above average. LDS temples close to public.
APRIL
Gov. Little issues stay-home order. Franklin County Commissioners declare disaster emergency. Preston School district starts home-bases school March 30. Senior projects waived. Challis quake felt in Franklin County. Weston council meets by phone. May primary will be held by absentee vote only. Missionaries come home. Church plans Easter drive-in. Bennett Cup delayed. Teachers, families adjust to learning at home. Rotary Club gives money usually spent on lunch to senior center. Daniel Wendt named new Pioneer principal, filling position resigned by John Scovill. Preston and West Side school districts discuss going back to school in buildings. Social distancing disrupts coping methods for stress.
MAY
East Oneida shuts down for continued construction. Preston and West Side School districts to finish school year online. Graduation plans discussed. County reopens offices. Rodeo tickets selling. Logan landfill trash blows into Weston. White House highlights Idaho as leader for plans to safely reopen the economy. Twin Lakes Canal Company keeps reservoirs closed. WS holds graduation of football field, PHS holds single family graduations in gymnasium. Locals happy to stand in line to get hair cuts as barbershop opens. City supports sports programs. Bars, outdoor pools reopen, churches open in phases.
JUNE
First cases of COVID-19 identified in Franklin County. Curtis Fuller creates Clifton history tour during quarantine. Movie theaters, campground protocols provide for re-opening. Couples rearrange wedding plans due to COVID-19. Temples reopen on limited basis. Primary Election interest high. Weston refunded $35K on wells project. Christensen sentenced in death of Don Bath. Big cats roam Maple Creek area. Preston officials move forward with judicial confirmation for new sewer plant. Idaho enters final rebound stage. Preston Drug celebrates 40 years of service. School districts lose long-time business manager, Brian Mendenhall to sudden death. Jim Summers named grand marshall of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
JULY
Glen Beck films “Covenant” from Franklin County ranch. Hatch brothers make a better bipod. High winds blackout parts of Preston. Palmers open new car wash. Bailey hosts track club for youth. Summer softball gives players a change to play ball. Dayton celebrates national birthday with parade, community party. County shelves 2020 Franklin County Fair. Weston holds Pioneer Day celebration. 2020 rodeo canceled. Airplane cartwheels off Preston runway. Preston City asked to improve rights to raise animals. Hannah Stephenson named Distinguished Young Woman. Preston City sells rodeo arena to county. Wayne and Carole Brown celebrate 70-year-love story. Preston schools plan to reopen in fall. Jamison’s horse wins Pocatello Downs.
AUGUST
City to purchase Craner Field. Rodeo weekend passes with Nuttin’ but Mutton Bustin.’ Preston School district to build football bleachers. Entrance tests waived or college bound. Hank Smith speaks at Dahle auditorium. Grant to replace courthouse windows. John and Barbara Packer throw party in Franklin; public invited. Wind wreaks havoc in Banida. Market animal sell held at fair grounds. Temple opens for living ordinances. Tara Westover’s mother puts love of educating in new book. Volunteers give residents of FCMC nursing home a fishing trip. Shumway resigns as school trustee so wife can teach. Local air quality remain unhealthy due to smoke from fires in neighboring counties.
SEPTEMBER
Two arrested for string of thefts. Accident illustrates safety problem in turning lane from State Street to Oneida. Local linemen help restore power in Iowa after Derecho storm leaves 1.9 million without power. Forest service to work with county to improve roads. Theater gets first “new” release. High school athletes compete. Preston City finalizes sale of rodeo grounds to county, solar panels at Preston Junior High generates $5,000 of energy for Preston School District. LoToJa passes through county. Temperatures plummet, freeze irrigation water on fences and fields. COVID-19 confirmed in Preston schools. Dayton City raises water hook-up to 20K. Preston Animal Clinic begins remodel and expansion. Dax Keller named new trustee for Preston School District. County considers alternate runway for airport. Grant provides wi-fi to library patrons. Work begins on rodeo arena upgrade. Seniors citizens encouraged to come back for lunch at Senior Citizen Center. Food donations needed due to pandemic related problems.
OCTOBER
COVID-19 claims first Franklin County life. Kallie Peck named Miss Idaho Teen USA. New DUP plaque to be made to update “inadequate 1932 version of the Bear River Massacre Monument.” FCMC honored for fifth year as top 100 critical access hospital. Beutler named Blue Ribbon School. Latter-day Saints revert to meeting via Zoom. Adjustments made to preserve in-class instruction in Preston School District. “Smiley face” barn makes Idaho PBS film cut. Festival of Lights to be modified due to COVID-19. Lady Indians bring home State Soccer Championship.
NOVEMBER
County remains in high-risk for COVID-19 category. PHS harriers take 4A State Cross Country Championship. Calls increase for help from domestic violence as more people spend more time at home. WS towns get grant for broadband installation. Lady Pirates bring home 2A Volleyball State Championship. Voters turn out in droves for election. Pandemic benefits well budget in Weston. County to monitor traffic in Banida. Snow plows summoned with first substantial snow of season. Mosquito abatement revisited in Franklin. Preston City approves renaming street “PHS Drive.” PHS presents “Anastasia.” Eric and Sandy Allred named Lamplighter, Queen of Lights for festival of Lights. Pirates bring home 2A State Football Championship.
DECEMBER
Pioneer students donate most to food drive. Early morning accident leaves trail of wreckage. Commissioners note busy cannery season, gun range. Hugies win home decorating contest. Software glitch results in $39K bill for county. Tauma Noel approved for Franklin City Council with resignation of Corey Richardson. Senior places sign for PHS drive. Its the end of the Yellow Brick Road and Adventure Video — LuJean Young retires, Franklin County Funeral Home purchases building.