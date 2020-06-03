The preliminary results for the Idaho 2020 Primary show District 32 to be consistent with the rest of Idaho with those winning at the local level also securing the most votes statewide.
In the Senate race, incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, ran unopposed as the Republican candidate and will face Democrat Paulette Jordan in the Nov. 3 general election. Jordan easily defeated her opponent Jim Vandermaas with 85.7% of the vote totaling 72,777. Vandermaas tallied 12,145. Jordan won 87 (71%) of the votes in Franklin County and Vandermaas 35 (29%). The 122 votes represent 1.4% of the total votes in Idaho for the race.
U.S. House incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-District 1, won over Nicholas Jones with 79.87% of the vote on the Republican side. He will face Democratic challenger Rudy Soto, in the Nov. 3 general election. Soto beat Staniela Nikolova with 25,112 votes (65.76%) to Nikolova’s 13,074 (34.24%).
Sen. Mike Simpson, R-District 2, is also seeking re-election and defeated Kevin Rhoades in the Republican primary. He had 68,675 votes (71.99%) to Rhoades’ 26,724 (28.01%). In the Nov. 3 general election Simpson will face C. Aaron Swisher who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Simpson fared equally well in Franklin County with 2147 (75%) votes to Roades’ 721 (25%). Local voters made up 3% of the ballots in the statewide battle.
Chad Christensen will serve another term as a representative for District 32 seat B. The seat includes Oneida, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and part of Bonneville County. The incumbent defeated former Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford by 1,881 votes. Christensen received 5,792 votes (60%), and Radford received 3,911 votes (40% ).
In Franklin County Christensen picked up 1,956 votes for 67% and Radford 951 for 33%. Franklin County voters made up 30% of the total votes statewide for the two candidates.
Christensen will face Democrat Bill Leake in November. The district’s other two lawmakers, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, are running for re-election unopposed.
In the race for Franklin County Commissioner Boyd Burbank ran unopposed in District 1 retaining his seat and Robert Swainston retained his seat against challenger Carl Wheeler in District 2. Swainston received 1,827 (62%) of the votes and Wheeler 1119 (38%).
Dave Fryar will be serving another term as Franklin County Sheriff after defeating Mike Wilson with 1,980 (67%) of votes to Wilson’s 982 (33%).
Vic A. Pearson ran unopposed as the incumbent for Franklin County Prosecutor, as did Gregory W. Moeller and John R. Stegner as Supreme Court Justices and Amanda K. Brailsford as Appellate Court Judge.
The Dayton City Bond passed 105-48.