FFA Blue Ribbons
Hadley Ashby – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Lane Ashby – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Brady Aston – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep, Market Goat, Senior Market Goat Showmanship; Maura Atkinson – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef, Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Jr Cow (2 yr old), Jr Cow (3 yr old), Cow (4 yr old); Jackson Beckstead – Market Swine, Senior Swine Showmanship; Kenzie Bingham – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Kwendee Bingham – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Drake Buttars – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Lillian Casperson – Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Summer Yearling Heifer; Jenna Crossley – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Izabell Eldredge – Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Winter Heifer Calf, Spring Yearling Heifer, Jr Cow (2 yr old); Abby Erickson – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Allie Erickson – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Molly Geddes – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Kelsey Gittins – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Saige Hansen – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Erwin Jenkins – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Andrew Jensen – Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Fall Heifer Calf; Hanna Jensen – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Conley Keller – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Wit Keller – Senior Sheep Showmanship; Anna May – Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Fall Heifer Calf, Summer Yearling Heifer; Dakota Nelson – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Dallas Nelson – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Dustin Pearce – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Brigg Ransom – Market Sheep; Steven Roberts – Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Summer Yearling Heifer, Fall Yearling Heifer, Sr Cow (2 yr old), Sr Cow (3 yr old), Cow (4 yr old); Oakley Sears – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Colin Sorensen – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Sadie Smith – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep, Dairy Goat Quality-Yearling Doe, 2 Years under 4 Years Milkers, Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing; Tanner Smith – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Trey Smith – Senior Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep, Dairy Goat Quality-Senior Kid (7-12 month), 4 years & over, Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing; Shade Stewart – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Addee Talbot – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Brinley Tripp – Senior Sheep Showmanship; Taydon Tripp – Senior Swine Showmanship; Haley Wangsgard – Senior Swine Showmanship, Market Beef
4-H Blue Ribbons
Candon Abrams – Pumpkin Baking Club, Valentine Sugar Cookies, Brr Blocks, Seasons Box, Patriotic Hanger; Micheal Abrams – Patriotic Hanger; Emma Addley – Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Paytton Alder – Market Sheep, Senior Sheep Showmanship; Enoch Allred – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Baking 1, Tasty Summer Treats, Candy Corn Experiments, Market Bucket Calf; Kate Allred – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Dutch Oven, Seasons Box, Advanced Sewing, Intermediate Style Revue; Natalie Allred – Advanced Sewing, Senior Style Revue; Cambree Andersen – Tie Dye; Cloe Andersen – Brr Blocks, Tie Dye; Carter Anderson – WRH Stationing - Unit 2; Hadley Ashby – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Beginning Leatherwork; MaCall Ashby – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Candy Corn Experiments, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Fleece Mittens & Hat, Beginning Leatherwork, Dutch Oven Contest, Market Goat, Goat Showmanship, Junior Halter Showmanship, Rabbit Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship; Zan Ashby – Market Beef, Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Brooke Aston – Market Goat, Intermediate Goat Showmanship, Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Ty Atkinson – Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Ricki Baird – Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Embroidery Club, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Brr Blocks, Discovering Fireflies, Patriotic Hanger, Outside the Box, Dogs Fitting & Showing; Taylor Baird – “Soup"er Soups, No-Bake Dessert, Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Mission to Mars, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Fairy Garden Pot; Bracken Bauman – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship; Hadley Bayles – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting & Showing, Intermediate Western Equitation, Western Horsemanship, Western Reining, Trail Horse, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 2, WRH Stationing - Unit 2; Tayson Bayles – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting & Showing, Junior Western Equitation, Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, Junior Halter Showmanship, WRH Dummy Roping - Unit 1, WRH Team Sorting; Makenna Beckstead – Tie Dye, Rabbit Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship; Addyson Beckstead – Market Bucket Calf; Aeisha Beckstead – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting & Showing, Rabbit Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship; Erynn Beckstead – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Hazen Beckstead – WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 3, WRH Stationing - Unit 3, WRH Team Sorting; Myka Beckstead – Christmas Pie Club, "Soup"er Soups, Senior Halter Showmanship; Averi Bingham – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Hannah Bingham – Intermediate Beef Showmanship; Kaylee Bingham – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Lane Bingham – Market Beef, Intermediate Beef Showmanship; Mylee Bingham – Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Reagan Bingham – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Gunner Bird – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Kayson Bird – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Grace Blaylock – Baking 1; Audrey Bostwick – Outside the Box; Ava Bosworth – Cooking 101, Alpine 4-H Camp, Tie Dye; Lily Bosworth – Cupcake Wars, Alpine 4-H Camp; Macklee Bowcut – Fleece Mittens & Hat, Ceramic Mug Kit; Darbi Bowles – Market Bucket Calf, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Dayne Brackin – Dog Obedience; Trace Brackin – Dog Obedience; Cason Bunn – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Madison Bunn – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Homemade ice cream, Beginning Leatherwork, Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Melanie Burbank – Christmas Origami 101, Alpine 4-H Camp, Tie Dye, Bunny Door Hanger; Moss Burbank – Baking 1, Baking 2, Tasty Summer Treats, Market Bucket Calf; Rainie Burbank - Cupcake Wars; Vanessa Burbank – Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Christmas Origami 101, Tie Dye; Genny Burr – No-Bake Desserts, Bubble Gum Ornament, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, No-Sew Bunny, Seasons Box, Mother's Day Craft, Swimming Day Camp, Origami Animals, Spring Bouquet, Outside the Box; Gabriela Caraballo – Cooking 201, Fleece Mittens & Hat; Ruger Carling – Dutch Oven Contest, Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Kesa Carter – Christmas Pie Club, Valentine Sugar Cookies, Cupcake Wars, Visual Arts – Pilot, Giddy Up & Go, Alpine 4-H Camp, Beaded Jewelry, Cat, Advanced Sewing, Demonstration Contest, Intermediate Style Revue; Lilyin Carter-Daley – DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Snowflake Picture Frame, Patriotic Hanger, Chunky Letters; Aaron Casperson – Cooking 101, Market Bucket Calf, Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Abigail Casperson - Baking 1, Baking 2, No-Sew Owls, Giddy Up & Go, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Market Bucket Calf; Ian Casperson – Market Bucket Calf, Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Callie Chatterton - Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Lacey Chatterton – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Cooper Checketts – Alpine 4-H Camp, Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Jurnee Checketts – Rabbits Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship; Madyson Checketts – Alpine 4-H Camp, Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Jaxon Choules – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Kassidy Christensen – Walk-Trot Bareback , Trail Horse, Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Junior Halter Showmanship; Ashten Christensen – Walk-Trot Bareback , Junior Halter Showmanship, Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Greenlee Christensen – Intermediate Western Equitation, Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Jyllian Christensen – Intermediate Bareback Equitation, Intermediate Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Olianna Christensen – Christmas Pie Club, "Soup"er Soups, Fairy Garden Pot, Beaded Jewelry, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Cat, Advanced Sewing, Dog Obedience, Senior Style Revue; Teygan Christensen – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Xander Christensen – Cooking 101, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Brr Blocks, No-Sew Bunny, Alpine 4-H Camp, Fabric Baskets; Bentley Cundick – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Haley Cundick – Market Swine, Senior Swine Showmanship; Miley Cundick – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Oaklee Davidsavor – Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Summer Yearling Heifer; Bailey DeGasser – Beginning Leatherwork; Bailee Denton – Spring Bouquet, Outside the Box; Ella Dudley – DIY Snowman Stress Balls; Elijah Eberhard – Cupcake Wars, Beginning Leatherwork; Ryan Egley – Beginning Archery, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing; Sabrina Eldredge – Market Bucket Calf, Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality Winter Heifer Calf, Dairy Cattle Quality; Kendall Erickson – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Sophia Escobedo – Baking 1, Sweet Breads; Tressy Fornoff – Alpine 4-H Camp; Kyson Gambles – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Taylee Gambles – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Bree Gilbert – Baking 1, Christmas Origami 101, Dutch Oven Contest; Isaac Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Jonathan Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Logan Gilbert – Dutch Oven, Christmas Origami 101, Giddy Up & Go, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Dutch Oven Contest; Mesia Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Nicholas Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Rachel Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Andy Gittins – Market Bucket Calf; Lilly Gleason – WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 2, WRH Team Sorting - Unit 2; Taylor Golightly – WRH Team Sorting - Unit 2; Alena Hansen – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Charly Hansen – Junior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Hunter Hansen – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Mya Hansen – No-Sew Bunny; Adison Harris – Cooking 101, Mother's Day Craft; Arell Harris – Alpine 4-H Camp; Brock Hartley – Alpine 4-H Camp; Brock Hatch – Beginning Archery, Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Irven Hatch – Market Bucket Calf; Oakley Hatch – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Roxy Hatch – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Shelby Hatch – Bubble Gum Ornament, No-Sew Bunny; Tucker Hatch – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Carson Henderson – No-Sew Owls, Alpine 4-H Camp; Jancy Henderson – Junior Halter Showmanship; Tanner Henderson – Visual Arts, Alpine 4-H Camp; Kayla Henrie – Alpine 4-H Camp; Emeri Hollingsworth – Cooking 101, Rag Wreath, Valentine Table Runner; Reese Hollingsworth – No-Sew Owls, Rag Wreath, Valentine Table Runner; Daxton Howard – Cooking 101, Tie Dye; Adalynn Hull – Scrapbooking, Junior Style Revue; Eliza Hull – Visual Arts - Pilot, Scrapbooking, Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship, Intermediate Style Revue; Estee Hull – Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Rag Wreath, Photography 1, Discovering Fireflies, Patriotic Hanger; Hazel Hull – Scrapbooking, Sewing for Fun; Journee Hull – Tasty Summer Treats, Letter Frame, Bubble Gum Ornament, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Seasons Box, Photography 1, Rockets, Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel, Dog Obedience; Lacey Hull – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Valentine Sugar Cookies, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Ceramic Mug Kit, Junior Style Revue; Olivia Hull – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Valentine Sugar Cookies, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Ceramic Mug Kit, Rockets, Beginning Archery; Roxtynn Hull – Cupcake Wars, Seasons Box, Discovering Fireflies; Hunter Jackson – Beginning Leatherwork; Taya Jacobson – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Letter Frame, Giant Pumpkin Contest; Clark Jenkins – Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Howard Jenkins – Junior Sheep Showmanship; Blakely Jensen – Junior Western Equitation, Junior Halter Showmanship; Caleb Jensen – Alpine 4-H Camp; Grady Jensen – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Jacob Jensen – Alpine 4-H Camp, Sewing camp; Joshua Jensen – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Alpine 4-H Camp, Sewing camp; Olivia Jensen – Market Swine, Senior Swine Showmanship; Teagan Jensen – Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Ella Jepsen – Senior Bareback Equitation, Senior Western Equitation; Kade Johnson – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Boe Johnson – Junior Swine Showmanship; Jacie Johnson – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Jaxxie Johnson – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Ceramic Mug Kit, No-Sew Bunny, Beginning Leatherwork, Beaded Jewelry, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Chunky Letters, Babysitting File Folder Games, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Kaitlyn Johnson – Pumpkin Baking Club, Letter Frame, Embroidery Club, Bubble Gum Ornament, No-Sew Owls; Kaylea Johnson – Cupcake Wars, Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Letter Frame, DIY Snowman, Christmas Origami 101, Bubble Gum Ornament, Ceramic Mug Kit, Alpine 4-H Camp, Rockets; Khloe Johnson – Sweet Breads, Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Mission to Mars, Bubble Gum Ornament, Brr Blocks, Ceramic Mug Kit, Rag Wreath, Spring Bouquet, Discovering Fireflies, Alpine 4-H Camp, Sewing for Fun, Bunny Door, Sewing camp, Junior Style Revue; Paisley Johnson – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Hank Jones – WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 2, WRH Stationing - Unit 2, WRH Team Sorting; Jack Jones – WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 3, Stationing - Unit 3; Kendyl Jones – Cooking 101, Bubble Gum Ornament, No-Sew Owls, Snowflake Picture Frame, Ceramic Mug Kit, Rag Wreath, Chunky Letters, Valentine Table Runner; Maysa Jones – Letter Frame, Bubble, No-Sew Owls, Snowflake Picture Frame, Ceramic Mug Kit, Rag Wreath, Mother's Day Craft, Valentine Table Runner, Sewing camp; Rocket Jones – WRH Dummy Roping - Unit 1, WRH Stationing - Unit 1, WRH Team Sorting ; Tess Jones – Bubble Gum Ornament, No-Sew Owls, Rag Wreath, Mother's Day Craft, Chunky Letters, Valentine Table Runner; Jastyn Jorgensen – Senior Halter Showmanship; Annie Keller – Cooking 101, WRH Dummy Roping - Unit 1, WRH Stationing - Unit 1; Ellie Keller – Junior Western Equitation, Trail Horse; Sharon Dotty Keller – WRH Team Sorting - Unit 2, WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 2; Carter Kelley – Alpine 4-H Camp, Origami Animal; Lance Kelley – Origami Animals; Rachel Kelley – Alpine 4-H Camp, Origami Animals; Emma Kennedy – Pumpkin Baking Club, "Soup"er Soups, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Brr Blocks, Ceramic Mug Kit, Rag Wreath, Beginning Leatherwork, Fairy Garden Pot, Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel; Isaac Kennedy – Fishing; Ryley Knapp – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Tytan Knapp – Senior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Zoey Knapp – Junior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Annie Kropf – Mother's Day Craft, Giant Pumpkin Contest; Taylor Kropf – Outside the Box, Giant Pumpkin Contest; Grace Kunz – Outside the Box; Corban Larson – Fishing, Beginning Archery; Crew Larson – Fishing, Beginning Archery; Taylor Larson – Sweet Breads, Beginning Archery; Bracken Lesser – Alpine 4-H Camp; Tessa Love – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Braeli Luke – Alpine 4-H Camp; Sophia Martinez – Sewing for Fun; Hazel Matthews – Cookies, Photography 1; Tessa Mejia – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Claire Merrill – Baking 1, Baking 2, Ceramic Mug Kit, Alpine 4-H Camp, Sewing T-Shirt Dress, Market Bucket Calf, Junior Style Revue; Averie Miller – Cookies, Photography 1; Dawson Miller – Baking 1 Pies; Jack Miller – Baking 1 Pies, Photography 2; Ty Miller – Baking 1 Pies; Addison Milligan – No-Bake Dessert; Brylie Montgomery – Baking 1, Fairy Garden Pot, Alpine 4-H Camp, Sewing for Fun; Rose Montgomery – Cooking 201, Alpine 4-H Camp, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing, Bunny Door Hanger; Marlee Mooney – Candy Corn Ruffled Felt Pumpkin, Ceramic Mug Kit, No-Sew Bunny, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing, Intermediate Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Spring Heifer Calf; Daysha Nelson – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Dylan Nelson – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Ellie Nelson – Pumpkin Baking, Christmas Pie Club, "Soup"er Soups, Photography 1, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Advanced Sewing, Intermediate; McKinley Nelson – Baking 1, Cooking 101, Baking 2, Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Bubble Gum Ornament, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Ceramic Mug Kit, No-Sew Bunny, Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel, Intermediate Style Revue; Nora Nelson – Alpine 4-H Camp; Tess Nelson – Alpine 4-H Camp; Desirae Nielson – Sweet Breads, Beaded Jewelry, Fabric Baskets; Kooper Nielson – Market Bucket Calf; Hailey Olsen – Trail Horse, Junior Halter Showmanship, Stationing - Unit 1; Lauren Palmer – Swimming Day Camp; Lilly Palmer – Swimming Day Camp, Senior Beef Showmanship; Lincoln Palmer – Swimming Day Camp, Intermediate Beef Showmanship; Camry Parker – Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Carter Peterson – Mission to Mars, Visual Arts – Pilot, Alpine 4-H Camp, Dutch Contest; Stetson Petro – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Gabe Petterborg – Fishing, Origami Animals, Patriotic Hanger, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Dog Obedience; Quinn Porter – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Kambreea Prawitt – Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Audrik Rashall – Sweet Breads, Baking 1 Pies, Cookies, Photography 2; Charlotte Rawlings – Beginning Archery; Yasmin Rojas – Junior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Spring Heifer Calf; Jaycee Rossier – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Oaklei Sanders – Photography 1, Tie Dye, Scrapbooking, Junior Style Revue; Carey Sant – Visual Arts - Pilot, Beginning Leatherwork, Alpine 4-H Camp, Beaded Jewelry, Advanced Sewing, Senior Rabbit Showmanship, Senior Style Revue; Dillon Sant – Dutch Oven, Candy Corn Experiments, Mission to Mars, Visual Arts - Pilot, Ceramic Mug Kit, Beginning Leatherwork, Photography 1, Alpine 4-H Camp, Rockets, Dutch Oven Contest, Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship; Kael Schmidt – Christmas Origami 101; Ryan Schmidt – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Rag Wreath, Seasons Box; Jake Schumann – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Nate Schumann – Junior Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Rhett Schumann – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Crew - Trail Horse; Cash Schvaneveldt – Western Horsemanship, Trail, Snaffle-Hackamore Western Equitation; Alex Scott – Homemade ice cream; Ashley Scott – Loop It Yarn Wreath, Brr Blocks, Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel, Chunky Letters, Fabric Baskets; Shelby Scott – Ceramic Mug Kit; Allie Seamons – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies , Valentine Sugar Cookies, Baking 1, Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Alpine 4-H Camp; Brigg Seamons – Pony Western Equitation, Junior Halter Showmanship, WRH Dummy Roping - Unit 1, WRH Stationing - Unit 1, WRH Team Sorting - Unit 1; Chloe Seamons – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Alpine 4-H, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing; Cooper Seamons – Intermediate Bareback, Intermediate Western Equitation, Western Horsemanship, Western Reining, Trail Horse, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 3, WRH Stationing - Unit 3; Bailey Sears – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Citori Sears – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Henry Smith – WRH Dummy Roping - Unit 1, WRH Stationing - Unit 1; Brecken Smith – WRH Ranch Roping - Unit 3, WRH Stationing - Unit 3, WRH Team Sorting - Unit 3; Brylee Smith – Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel; Bryndel Smith – WRH Stationing - Unit 2; Gage Smith – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Kaylee Smith – Tie Dye Craft/Color Wheel; Trey Smith – Urban Planning, Senior Demonstration Contest; William Smith – WRH Stationing - Unit 2; Audrey Sorensen – Rabbit Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship, Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Emalee Spillett – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Madison Spillett – Market Swine, Senior Swine Showmanship; Mason Spillett – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Oaklie Stevens – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Aynslee Stewart – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Blaze Stewart – Market Swine, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Cameron Tait – Market Goat, Senior Market Goat Showmanship; Kaitlyn Tait – Bubble Gum Ornament, Outside the Box, Market Goat, Intermediate Market Goat Showmanship, Walk-Trot Bareback, Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship Intermediate; Emelia Thomas – Junior Style Revue; Dylan Titensor – Rabbit Quality, Junior Rabbit Showmanship Beginner; Aften Tripp – Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Embroidery Club, Spring Bouquet, Dutch Oven Contest, Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Hailey Tripp – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Peyton Tripp – Market Sheep, Intermediate Sheep Showmanship; Sage Tripp – Thanksgiving Dry Erase Frame, Embroidery Club, Spring Bouquet, Outside the Box, Market Bucket, Dutch Oven Contest; Sevannah Troumbley – Christmas Science, Bubble Gum Ornament, DIY Snowman Stress Balls, Brr Blocks, Rag Wreath, Seasons Box, Beaded Jewelry, Patriotic Hanger, Dog Obedience, Intermediate Dog Fitting & Showing; Hannah Turner – Junior Swine Showmanship; Haylee Jo Turner – Intermediate Swine Showmanship; Alexa Van Orden – Alpine 4-H Camp; Skylar Van Orden – Alpine 4-H Camp; Aubrey Visser – Sewing camp; Audrey von Benedikt – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Ceramic Mug Kit, Giddy Up & Go; Cash Wade – Market Sheep, Senior Sheep Showmanship; Kash Wangsgard – Market Swine, Junior Swine Showmanship; Parker Wangsgard – Intermediate Beef Showmanship, Market Beef; Blaine Webster – Giant Pumpkin Contest, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing; Ned Webster – Homemade ice cream, Mother's Day Craft, Giant Pumpkin Contest, Pumpkin Class with basic sewing, Sewing camp, Junior Style Revue; Winnie Webster – Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, Pumpkin Baking Club, "Soup"er Soups, Baking 1, Baking 2, Loop It Yarn Wreath, Fairy Garden Pot, Alpine 4-H Camp, Exploding Paint Art, Introduction to Veterinary Science, Giant Pumpkin Contest, Dog Obedience, Intermediate Dog Fitting & Showing, Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, Rabbit Quality, Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship; Jayse Weisbeck – Swimming Day Camp, Origami Animals, Beginning Archery; Harley West – Market Sheep, Junior Sheep Showmanship; Malia Whitehead – Alpine 4-H Camp; Lizzie Williamson – Cooking 201; Maggie Williamson – Cooking 201; Leah Zollinger – Valentine Sugar Cookies, Baking 1, Tasty Summer Treats, No-Sew Owls, Spring Bouquet, Fairy Garden Pot, Exploding Paint Art, Sewing camp, Market Goat, Junior Market Goat Showmanship, Junior Style Revue; Lucy Zollinger – Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Winter Yearling Heifer; Tegan Zollinger – Alpine 4-H Camp, Senior Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality-Fall Heifer Calf; Ty Zollinger – Tasty Summer Treats, Alpine 4-H Camp, Exploding Paint Art, Market Goat, Junior Market Goat Showmanship