Great Green Zucchini Contest

Primary Division – Zeke Hobbs “Fish Car”

Jr. Division – Aeisha Beckstead “Jassagator”

Sr. Division – Laura Jensen “USA Zuquet”

Group Division – Jensen Family “The Krachen”

Grand Prize – Litni Weeks “Ugly Duckling”

Flowers

Jr Division

Best of Show – Asher Stocks – Hydrangea

Best of Show – Tess Jones – Decoative Arrangement

Honorable Mention – Aspen Hamblin – Sunflower

Honorable Mention – Tregg Christensen – Wild Rose

Honorable Mention – Valdo Steele – Bach Button

Senior Division

Best of Show – Brenda Stocks – Hydrangea

Honorable Mention – Brenda Stocks – Sunflower

Honorable Mention - Janet Jeppson – Hibiscus

Honorable Mention – Kara Mooney – Sunflower

Crops

Special Exhibit

1st Place – Kathy Jeppsen

2nd Place – Duane & Sandra Weeks Family

3rd Place – Bryn Terry

4th Place – Courtney Webster

Herbs

Jr Division

Sweepstakes – Connor Vasser – Dill

Honorable Mention – Winnie Webster – Sage

Sr. Division

Sweepstakes – Tisha Griffeth - Parsley

Honorable Mention – Emilee Rhodes - Sage

Fruits

Jr Division

Sweepstakes – Connor Vasser - Honeydew

Honorable Mention – Grace Sharp - Grapes

Sr. Division

Sweepstakes – Dennie Giles - Watermelon

Honorable Mention – Heidi Sharp – Plums

Vegetables

Jr. Division

Sweepstakes - Hailey Sharp – Sunflower

Honorable Mention – Issac Beutler – Onion

Sr. Division

Sweepstakes – Kara Mooney – Broccoli

Honorable Mention – Janet Jeppsen – Bell Pepper

Seeds & Sheaves

Jr. Division

Wheat Growers Award

1st Place – Winnie Webster

2nd Place – Blain Webster

3rd Place – Evey Webster

Sr Division

1st Place – Courtney Webster

2nd Place – Heidi Sharp

3rd Place – Courtney Webster

Home Arts

Sewing

Sweepstakes – Darlene Jolley

Honorable Mention – Nicole Bingham

Quilts

Sweepstakes – Mary Jo Roberts

Honorable Mentioned – Anna Beth Olson

Honorable Mentioned – Kaye Beckstead

Honorable Mentioned – Tina Smedley

Men’s Division

Sweepstakes – Stephen Owen – Men’s Chest

Honorable Mention – Ty Newman – Rocking Chair

Antiques

Sweepstakes – Jill Golson – WWI Jacket

Honorable Mention – Carol Brown – 4 Needle Knitting

Honorable Mention – Jill Golson – Scriptures

Crafts

Sweepstakes – Christina Harris – Cross Stitch

Sweepstakes – Nicole Bingham – Gone With the Wind Collection

Sweepstakes – Jackie Hirschi – Halloween House

Honorable Mention – Kimble Smith – String Art

Honorable Mention – Sondra Neigum – Bead Art

Honorable Mention – Marie Wilcox – Nativity Collection

Handwork

Sweepstakes – Lora Johnson – Crochet

Sweepstakes – Joneth Brown – Bed Spreads

Sweepstakes – Cyndy Romero – Umbrella Doll

Honorable Mention – Marie Wilcox – Table Linen

Honorable Mention – Brittany Jones – Afghans

Art

Sweepstakes – Patty Christensen – Art

Sweepstakes – Dave Priestley – Unclassified

Sweepstakes – Dave Priestley – Aminal

Honorable Mention – Patti – Art

Honorable Mention – Kambree Broadhead – Junior Art

Honorable Mention – Jackie Corbridge – Pillows

Honorable Mention – Doris Foster – Pillows

Honorable Mention – Ella Bingham - Jr Landscape

Canning

Senior Division

Most Exhibits Entered – Jill Golson – 25 lbs of sugar

Heidi Sharp – 25 lbs of sugar

Vegetables

Sweepstakes – Heidi Sharp – Carrots whoe dilly

Honorable Mention – Brenda Stocks – relish

Fruits

Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks - Pears

Honorable Mention – Kathy Jepsen – pie cherries

Jams, Jelly, Pickles & Honey

Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Blackberry/Jalapeno Jelly

Honorable Mention – Jill Gloson – Cherry dark

Junior Division

Vegetables

Sweepstakes – Danny Sharp – green beans

Fruit

Sweepstakes – Isaac Beutler – Peaches

Honorable Mention – Litni Weeks – Pie Cherries

Jam, Jelly, Pickles & Honey

Sweepstakes – Elias Beutler – Pear Butter

Honorable Mention – Isaac Hull – Pepper Jelly

Baking

Senior Division

Most Exhibits Entered – Jolene Schenk – 25 lbs of flour

Marilyn Swainston – 25 lbs of flour

Cakes

Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Rhubarb Cake

Breads

Sweepstakes – Marilyn Swainston – White Bread

Rolls & Biscuts

Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Rolls

Candy

Sweepstakes – Jolene Schenk – Caramel Popcorn

Junior Division

Cakes

Sweepstakes – Brooklyn Olsen – Monkey Cupcakes

Sweepstakes – Ryder Olsen – Cow Cake

Honorable Mention – Rachel Tolman – Strawberry Butterfly Cake

Pies

Sweepstakes – Harley Law – Apple Pie

Muffins

Sweepstakes – Belle Moosman – Blueberry Muffins

Candy

Honorable Mention – Nora Swensen – Rice Crispy Treat

Cookies

Sweepstakes – Jadyn – Carrot Cookies

Honorable Mention – Eli Eberhard – Marshmellow No Bake

Honorable Mention – Raili Hunsaker – Peanut Butter Cookie

Junior Division

Sweepstakes – Estee Hull – Pencil Hand

Sweepstakes – Skylee Checketts – Quilt

Sweepstakes – Journee Checketts – Animal Collection

Sweepstakes – Kambree Keller – Bug Collection

Sweepstakes – Driggs Harris – Lego Skull Sorcerer’s Dungeon

Sweepstakes – Brigg Ransom – Wooden Flag

Honorable Mention – Belle Moosman – Pencil Grumpy

Honorable Mention – Ryder Olsen – Free Hand Colored Pencil Spiderman

Honorable Mention – Winnie Webster – Afghan

Honorable Mention – Lily Kent – Rice Gnomes

Honorable Mention – Annie Kropf – K Nex Farris Wheel

Honorable Mention – Brooklyn Olsen – Bug Collection

Honorable Mention – Gavin Olsen – Pokemon Card Collection

Honorable Mention – Leisel Evans – Clay Flowers in Basket

Rabbits

Best Sex – Eliza Hull – New Zealand/Rex

Best Opposite Sex – Eli Hobbs – Rex

Chickens

Best Cock – Adalyn Foster – Buff Orpington

Best Hen – Mylie Alder – Old English Bantam

Pigeon

Best Hen – Derik Alder – Racing Homer

Best Cock – Ashlee Crossley – Racing Homer

Dairy Cattle

Jr. Champion – Robert’s Dairy – Fall Calf

Grand Champion – Robert’s Dairy – 2 Year Old Cow

Reserve Champion – Robert’s Dairy – 4 Year Old Cow

Tags

