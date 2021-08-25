Great Green Zucchini Contest
Primary Division – Zeke Hobbs “Fish Car”
Jr. Division – Aeisha Beckstead “Jassagator”
Sr. Division – Laura Jensen “USA Zuquet”
Group Division – Jensen Family “The Krachen”
Grand Prize – Litni Weeks “Ugly Duckling”
Flowers
Jr Division
Best of Show – Asher Stocks – Hydrangea
Best of Show – Tess Jones – Decoative Arrangement
Honorable Mention – Aspen Hamblin – Sunflower
Honorable Mention – Tregg Christensen – Wild Rose
Honorable Mention – Valdo Steele – Bach Button
Senior Division
Best of Show – Brenda Stocks – Hydrangea
Honorable Mention – Brenda Stocks – Sunflower
Honorable Mention - Janet Jeppson – Hibiscus
Honorable Mention – Kara Mooney – Sunflower
Crops
Special Exhibit
1st Place – Kathy Jeppsen
2nd Place – Duane & Sandra Weeks Family
3rd Place – Bryn Terry
4th Place – Courtney Webster
Herbs
Jr Division
Sweepstakes – Connor Vasser – Dill
Honorable Mention – Winnie Webster – Sage
Sr. Division
Sweepstakes – Tisha Griffeth - Parsley
Honorable Mention – Emilee Rhodes - Sage
Fruits
Jr Division
Sweepstakes – Connor Vasser - Honeydew
Honorable Mention – Grace Sharp - Grapes
Sr. Division
Sweepstakes – Dennie Giles - Watermelon
Honorable Mention – Heidi Sharp – Plums
Vegetables
Jr. Division
Sweepstakes - Hailey Sharp – Sunflower
Honorable Mention – Issac Beutler – Onion
Sr. Division
Sweepstakes – Kara Mooney – Broccoli
Honorable Mention – Janet Jeppsen – Bell Pepper
Seeds & Sheaves
Jr. Division
Wheat Growers Award
1st Place – Winnie Webster
2nd Place – Blain Webster
3rd Place – Evey Webster
Sr Division
1st Place – Courtney Webster
2nd Place – Heidi Sharp
3rd Place – Courtney Webster
Home Arts
Sewing
Sweepstakes – Darlene Jolley
Honorable Mention – Nicole Bingham
Quilts
Sweepstakes – Mary Jo Roberts
Honorable Mentioned – Anna Beth Olson
Honorable Mentioned – Kaye Beckstead
Honorable Mentioned – Tina Smedley
Men’s Division
Sweepstakes – Stephen Owen – Men’s Chest
Honorable Mention – Ty Newman – Rocking Chair
Antiques
Sweepstakes – Jill Golson – WWI Jacket
Honorable Mention – Carol Brown – 4 Needle Knitting
Honorable Mention – Jill Golson – Scriptures
Crafts
Sweepstakes – Christina Harris – Cross Stitch
Sweepstakes – Nicole Bingham – Gone With the Wind Collection
Sweepstakes – Jackie Hirschi – Halloween House
Honorable Mention – Kimble Smith – String Art
Honorable Mention – Sondra Neigum – Bead Art
Honorable Mention – Marie Wilcox – Nativity Collection
Handwork
Sweepstakes – Lora Johnson – Crochet
Sweepstakes – Joneth Brown – Bed Spreads
Sweepstakes – Cyndy Romero – Umbrella Doll
Honorable Mention – Marie Wilcox – Table Linen
Honorable Mention – Brittany Jones – Afghans
Art
Sweepstakes – Patty Christensen – Art
Sweepstakes – Dave Priestley – Unclassified
Sweepstakes – Dave Priestley – Aminal
Honorable Mention – Patti – Art
Honorable Mention – Kambree Broadhead – Junior Art
Honorable Mention – Jackie Corbridge – Pillows
Honorable Mention – Doris Foster – Pillows
Honorable Mention – Ella Bingham - Jr Landscape
Canning
Senior Division
Most Exhibits Entered – Jill Golson – 25 lbs of sugar
Heidi Sharp – 25 lbs of sugar
Vegetables
Sweepstakes – Heidi Sharp – Carrots whoe dilly
Honorable Mention – Brenda Stocks – relish
Fruits
Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks - Pears
Honorable Mention – Kathy Jepsen – pie cherries
Jams, Jelly, Pickles & Honey
Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Blackberry/Jalapeno Jelly
Honorable Mention – Jill Gloson – Cherry dark
Junior Division
Vegetables
Sweepstakes – Danny Sharp – green beans
Fruit
Sweepstakes – Isaac Beutler – Peaches
Honorable Mention – Litni Weeks – Pie Cherries
Jam, Jelly, Pickles & Honey
Sweepstakes – Elias Beutler – Pear Butter
Honorable Mention – Isaac Hull – Pepper Jelly
Baking
Senior Division
Most Exhibits Entered – Jolene Schenk – 25 lbs of flour
Marilyn Swainston – 25 lbs of flour
Cakes
Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Rhubarb Cake
Breads
Sweepstakes – Marilyn Swainston – White Bread
Rolls & Biscuts
Sweepstakes – Brenda Stocks – Rolls
Candy
Sweepstakes – Jolene Schenk – Caramel Popcorn
Junior Division
Cakes
Sweepstakes – Brooklyn Olsen – Monkey Cupcakes
Sweepstakes – Ryder Olsen – Cow Cake
Honorable Mention – Rachel Tolman – Strawberry Butterfly Cake
Pies
Sweepstakes – Harley Law – Apple Pie
Muffins
Sweepstakes – Belle Moosman – Blueberry Muffins
Candy
Honorable Mention – Nora Swensen – Rice Crispy Treat
Cookies
Sweepstakes – Jadyn – Carrot Cookies
Honorable Mention – Eli Eberhard – Marshmellow No Bake
Honorable Mention – Raili Hunsaker – Peanut Butter Cookie
Junior Division
Sweepstakes – Estee Hull – Pencil Hand
Sweepstakes – Skylee Checketts – Quilt
Sweepstakes – Journee Checketts – Animal Collection
Sweepstakes – Kambree Keller – Bug Collection
Sweepstakes – Driggs Harris – Lego Skull Sorcerer’s Dungeon
Sweepstakes – Brigg Ransom – Wooden Flag
Honorable Mention – Belle Moosman – Pencil Grumpy
Honorable Mention – Ryder Olsen – Free Hand Colored Pencil Spiderman
Honorable Mention – Winnie Webster – Afghan
Honorable Mention – Lily Kent – Rice Gnomes
Honorable Mention – Annie Kropf – K Nex Farris Wheel
Honorable Mention – Brooklyn Olsen – Bug Collection
Honorable Mention – Gavin Olsen – Pokemon Card Collection
Honorable Mention – Leisel Evans – Clay Flowers in Basket
Rabbits
Best Sex – Eliza Hull – New Zealand/Rex
Best Opposite Sex – Eli Hobbs – Rex
Chickens
Best Cock – Adalyn Foster – Buff Orpington
Best Hen – Mylie Alder – Old English Bantam
Pigeon
Best Hen – Derik Alder – Racing Homer
Best Cock – Ashlee Crossley – Racing Homer
Dairy Cattle
Jr. Champion – Robert’s Dairy – Fall Calf
Grand Champion – Robert’s Dairy – 2 Year Old Cow
Reserve Champion – Robert’s Dairy – 4 Year Old Cow