Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
Sadie Moosman

Sadie Mooseman

 

Sadie Moosman

Talent: Vocalist

Selection: On My Own

Introduction: I love music because I feel it is a great way to convey emotions to others. So, for my talent I chose to sing.

Parents: Andrew and Tiffany

Hostess: Laura Roper

Amberlyn Stuart

Amberlyn Stuart

Amberlyn Stuart

Talent: Piano Solo

Selection: Mia and Sebastians Theme from the movie

Introduction: Amberlyn Stuart will be performing a piano solo from the movie “La La Land.” Her piece is called Mia and Sebastians Theme.

Parents: Brett and Amanda

Hostess: Kimi Palmer

Lucy Zollinger

Lucy Zollinger

Lucy Zollinger

Talent: Viola Solo

Selection: Concerto for Viola: Movement II

Introduction: Tonight Lucy will be performing an upbeat and exciting viola solo entitled “Concerto” that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat!

Parents: Lance and Tess

Hostess: Rebekah Hobbs

Natalie Allred

Natalie Allred

 

Natalie Allred

Talent: Piano Solo

Selection: A Beautiful Piano Song

Introduction: Natalie has many talents she could have chosen from to perform tonight. She plays cello and piano and has been on the ballroom dance team for the past 6 years. Once she decided to play piano, the next challenge was to find a piece that could show her level of competence as well as range of emotion and dynamics. After a frantic search, she came across this piece written by Jervy Hou and fell in love. The title is a perfect description. “A Beautiful Song.”

Parents: Nathan and Tonia

Hostess: Jessica Crosgrove

Kaylee Jo Julian

Kaylee Jo Julian

Kaylee Julian

Talent: Vocal

Selection: Rainbow

Introduction: Rainbow is a very heartfelt song with deep emotion. It is a very motivational song that talks about others being able to see in you what you don’t see in yourself.

Parents: Tolson and Betsy Burbank

Hostess: Jo Samia

Chloe Kunz

Chloe Kunz

Chloe Kunz

Talent: Piano

Selection: White Heat

Introduction: Heating up the keyboard with a fast, showy contemporary piece titled, “White Heat” by Rober D. Vandall

Parents: Travis and Kamille

Hostess: Jennifer Palmer

Libby Barnard

Libby Barnard

 

Libby Barnard

Talent: Vocal

Selection: Adele

Introduction: I will be singing the song “Easy On Me” by Adele. I really love this song, not only the lyrics, but the soulful beat and rhythm.

Parents: Jeremiah and Lisa

Hostess: Jamie Hollingsworth

Emily Waddoups

Emily Waddoups

Emily Waddoups

Talent: Playing the Piano

Selection: A Thousand Years

Introduction: I will be playing parts of the piece “A Thousand Years” arranged by S. Sauveterre; many will know it from the Twilight Saga movie series.

Parents: Jeffrey and Heidi

Hostess: Mindy Jensen

Kylie Bray

Kylie Bray

Kylie Bray

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Selection: Cheer Remix

Introduction: I have been cheerleading for 4 years now, and it has grown to be a part of me. It is something I absolutely love. It allows me to feel our school spirit and gives me opportunities to get involved in various other activities. I especially love the competition season of it. For my talent I will be performing a Pom style cheer routine.

Parents: Jeffery and Michelle

Hostess: Jennah Larsen

Sophie Caldwell

Sophie Caldwell

Sophie Caldwell

Talent: Vocalist

Selection: Who’s Loving You

Introduction: I’ve always loved music along with the way it connects people and alters emotions. Although it’s something I’ve always been passionate about, my voice hasn’t found it’s way past my shower curtain. Today, I hope to change that and share this part of me with you.

Parents: John and Jennifer

Hostess: Patriece Moffitt

Allysa Crowther

Allysa Crowther

 

Allyssa Crowther

Talent: Piano

Selection: Escapades of Pan

Introduction: I chose this piece because the first time I heard it I got chills and fell in love with the climax and overall beautiful sound of the song. David Lanz says, “My approach to music is a bit like talking to a friend. You don’t have to be very complicated when you speak. If you say what’s in your heart, it’s usually very simple.” This is another reason I love playing the piano, this piece, and Lanz’s music.

Parents: Blake and Shannon

Hostess Daniell Hirschi

Reese Swainston

Reese Swainston

Reese Swainston

Talent: Monologue

Selection: Safe Haven

Introduction: Reese will be performing a monologue entitled “Safe Haven” written by her older sister Grace Coats. Reese shares this in hopes to share a new perspective on the sky.

Parents: Rod and Dawn

Hostess: Grace Coats

Emma Kunz

Emma Kunz

Emma Kunz

Talent: Piano

Selection: Rhapsody Brilliante

Introduction: I will be playing “Rhapsody Brilliante” by Melody Bober. This song showcases my piano skills perfectly, and I couldn’t have done it without my amazing piano teacher, Bonnie!

Parents: Travis and Kamille

Hostess: Andrea Holyoak

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you