Sadie Moosman
Talent: Vocalist
Selection: On My Own
Introduction: I love music because I feel it is a great way to convey emotions to others. So, for my talent I chose to sing.
Parents: Andrew and Tiffany
Hostess: Laura Roper
Amberlyn Stuart
Talent: Piano Solo
Selection: Mia and Sebastians Theme from the movie
Introduction: Amberlyn Stuart will be performing a piano solo from the movie “La La Land.” Her piece is called Mia and Sebastians Theme.
Parents: Brett and Amanda
Hostess: Kimi Palmer
Lucy Zollinger
Talent: Viola Solo
Selection: Concerto for Viola: Movement II
Introduction: Tonight Lucy will be performing an upbeat and exciting viola solo entitled “Concerto” that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat!
Parents: Lance and Tess
Hostess: Rebekah Hobbs
Natalie Allred
Talent: Piano Solo
Selection: A Beautiful Piano Song
Introduction: Natalie has many talents she could have chosen from to perform tonight. She plays cello and piano and has been on the ballroom dance team for the past 6 years. Once she decided to play piano, the next challenge was to find a piece that could show her level of competence as well as range of emotion and dynamics. After a frantic search, she came across this piece written by Jervy Hou and fell in love. The title is a perfect description. “A Beautiful Song.”
Parents: Nathan and Tonia
Hostess: Jessica Crosgrove
Kaylee Julian
Talent: Vocal
Selection: Rainbow
Introduction: Rainbow is a very heartfelt song with deep emotion. It is a very motivational song that talks about others being able to see in you what you don’t see in yourself.
Parents: Tolson and Betsy Burbank
Hostess: Jo Samia
Chloe Kunz
Talent: Piano
Selection: White Heat
Introduction: Heating up the keyboard with a fast, showy contemporary piece titled, “White Heat” by Rober D. Vandall
Parents: Travis and Kamille
Hostess: Jennifer Palmer
Libby Barnard
Talent: Vocal
Selection: Adele
Introduction: I will be singing the song “Easy On Me” by Adele. I really love this song, not only the lyrics, but the soulful beat and rhythm.
Parents: Jeremiah and Lisa
Hostess: Jamie Hollingsworth
Emily Waddoups
Talent: Playing the Piano
Selection: A Thousand Years
Introduction: I will be playing parts of the piece “A Thousand Years” arranged by S. Sauveterre; many will know it from the Twilight Saga movie series.
Parents: Jeffrey and Heidi
Hostess: Mindy Jensen
Kylie Bray
Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine
Selection: Cheer Remix
Introduction: I have been cheerleading for 4 years now, and it has grown to be a part of me. It is something I absolutely love. It allows me to feel our school spirit and gives me opportunities to get involved in various other activities. I especially love the competition season of it. For my talent I will be performing a Pom style cheer routine.
Parents: Jeffery and Michelle
Hostess: Jennah Larsen
Sophie Caldwell
Talent: Vocalist
Selection: Who’s Loving You
Introduction: I’ve always loved music along with the way it connects people and alters emotions. Although it’s something I’ve always been passionate about, my voice hasn’t found it’s way past my shower curtain. Today, I hope to change that and share this part of me with you.
Parents: John and Jennifer
Hostess: Patriece Moffitt
Allyssa Crowther
Talent: Piano
Selection: Escapades of Pan
Introduction: I chose this piece because the first time I heard it I got chills and fell in love with the climax and overall beautiful sound of the song. David Lanz says, “My approach to music is a bit like talking to a friend. You don’t have to be very complicated when you speak. If you say what’s in your heart, it’s usually very simple.” This is another reason I love playing the piano, this piece, and Lanz’s music.
Parents: Blake and Shannon
Hostess Daniell Hirschi
Reese Swainston
Talent: Monologue
Selection: Safe Haven
Introduction: Reese will be performing a monologue entitled “Safe Haven” written by her older sister Grace Coats. Reese shares this in hopes to share a new perspective on the sky.
Parents: Rod and Dawn
Hostess: Grace Coats
Emma Kunz
Talent: Piano
Selection: Rhapsody Brilliante
Introduction: I will be playing “Rhapsody Brilliante” by Melody Bober. This song showcases my piano skills perfectly, and I couldn’t have done it without my amazing piano teacher, Bonnie!
Parents: Travis and Kamille
Hostess: Andrea Holyoak