West Side’s Parker Moser is The Herald Journal’s All-Valley Football Player of the Year for the 2022 season.
Player of the Year
Parker Moser, Jr., RB, West Side
Offensive MVP: Brevin Egbert, Jr., RB, Sky View
Defensive MVP: Tilose Tupou, Sr., DL, Logan
Top Newcomer: Nate Dahle, Fr., QB, Ridgeline
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Casey Crofts, Jr., Mountain Crest
Running Backs
Will Rippstein, Sr., Ridgeline; Tytan Mason, So., Logan; Easton Shurtliff, Sr., West Side
Wide Receivers
Andrew Thornley, Sr., Logan; Will DeKorver, Jr., Mountain Crest; Kade Lords, Sr., Preston; Bryton Williams, Jr., Sky View; Carson Cox, Jr., Ridgeline
Offensive Line
Jake Alles, Sr., Ridgeline; Easton Dahlke, Sr., Ridgeline; Shad Groll, Sr., West Side; Nik Tolbert, Sr., Mountain Crest; Jorgen Miller, Sr., Mountain Crest; Dylan Atkinson, Sr., Green Canyon; Shez Hulse, Sr., Sky View
Athlete
Michael Furgeson, Sr., Sky View
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Will Wheatley, Jr., Green Canyon; Arron McDaniel, Jr., West Side; Tanner Paskett, Sr., Ridgeline; Porter Kennington, Jr., Mountain Crest; Trevis Leiser, Sr., Mountain Crest
Linebackers
Carson Olsen, Sr., Mountain Crest; Owen Munk, Sr., Ridgeline; Krue Kennington, Sr., Logan; Kason Spackman, Sr., Sky View; Karson Winder, Jr., Preston; Jackson Beckstead, Sr., West Side
Defensive Backs
Ashton Macfarlane, Sr., Ridgeline; Colby Bowles, Sr., West Side; Brooks Rigby, Sr., Sky View; Kolton Kirby, Sr., Mountain Crest; Sean Tempest, Sr., Sky View
Kicker
Isaac Lopez, Sr., Logan
Punter
Caleb Naegle, Sr., Green Canyon
Returner
Ramsey Vicars, Jr., Sky View
HONORABLE MENTION
Preston: Owen Judd, Sr., QB; Brackin Ward, Jr., LB; Davon Inglet, Sr., WR/DB; Ayden Reynolds, Sr., OL/DL
West Side: Brenden Ballif, Jr., DL; Eli Brown, Jr., QB; Dylan Ralphs, Sr., DL; Crew Sage, So., RB/DB; Trae Priestley, Jr., OL
