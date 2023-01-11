Editor’s note: In looking back at 2022, the Citizen is highlighting a selection of articles that appeared in the newspaper throughout the year. The following excerpts do not necessarily represent the “biggest” stories, but some of those that helped make the year unique in Franklin County.
JANUARY
• Blessing the land and honoring ancestors, Shoshone spiritual leader Rios Pacheco opened and closed a memorial of the 159th anniversary of the Bear River Massacre with prayer, on Saturday, Jan, 29. If we heal the land then we will be healed, he told a group of men and women from Brigham Young University who are working with several Native American tribes in Utah to incorporate their stories in curriculum to be used in teaching Utah’s history.
“Ultimately, the story of Bear River is our story,” former tribal chairman Darren Parry said. “History doesn’t always affirm us. Sometimes history challenges us to think about an uglier past that we don’t want to have. But you see, that’s the power and the benefit of history. It connects us to the past. It connects us to our humanity and our inhumanity. But it always offers us a way forward in a way that connects us.”
FEBRUARY
• The Larsen-Sant Library celebrated 20 years since its completion. Library Director Laura Wheatley and Teresa Rasmussen invited patrons to attend the celebration.
The public was invited to an open house on Friday, February 25, for a tour of the library and to see the new systems, self-checkout apps and kiosks. Refreshments and a slideshow of the 20-year progress were shown.
• Starting out in near blizzard conditions and ending with sunny blue skies, three generations of Mumfords, Anna (17 year old daughter of Bryce and Lindsay Mumford and who has a younger brother, Connor, 14), her father, Bryce, both of Mapleton, and his father, Rex, of Huntsville, Utah, participated in the popular wintertime 100-mile course Idaho Sled Dog Challenge by racing their Alaskan Husky dogs in the annual race located in Cascade, Idaho.
It was the first long-distance race for Anna, who placed 6th out of 15 contestants in the 100-mile race. She received $100. Bryce was right behind her, placing 7th and receiving $100, and Rex placed 8th and received $75.
MARCH
• Preston High’s Caigun Keller closed his high school wrestling career as the 152-pound 4A state champion. Keller won his first match by fall over Gannon Roeper (Emmett) at the 1:55 minute mark. He won the quarterfinal match by decision 8-3 over Seiya Thompson (Bishop Kelly) and the semifinal round over Ryland Turner (Jerome) by major decision 8-0. In the championship round Keller pinned Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) in 2:32 for the title.
• The Young Men and Young Women in the Preston North Stake were on hand recently to not only pick up donated food from members within their ward boundaries, but also delivered the sacks of food to the Preston Food Pantry on Oneida Street in Preston.
In their annual food drive, twelve wards in the Preston North Stake participated in a food drive on Saturday, March 19. The youth gathered food within their own ward boundaries competing in a contest as to who could collect the most food. A total of 8,697 pounds of food was donated.
APRIL
• Idaho officials declared a drought emergency across a broad swath of the state that essentially includes all land south of the Salmon River.
The declaration area includes Franklin County, where the water situation is among the most dire in the state. As of last week, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated that nearly all of Franklin County is included among 6.8% percent of land in Idaho classified as being in “extreme drought”—the second worst out of five categories. Most of the declaration area is in the “severe drought” category, with a significant portion classified as being in “moderate drought.”
The first three months of 2022 were the driest ever recorded in Franklin County over the course of 128 years of record keeping, with overall precipitation measured at 4.34 inches below normal for the period.
MAY
• Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual convention on Friday, May 13, President Alexis Beckstead welcomed the 60 attendees, which included the Malad Valley Company.
Beckstead noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 active members and eight associates.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers was organized to honor the names and achievements of the men, women, and children who founded Utah by preserving old landmarks, marking historical places, and collecting relics and histories. In their Salt Lake Museum are preserved many interesting artifacts, and they have established historic landmarks to help educate children and adults about their pioneer forebears.
• Students in Eric Allred’s electronics classes spent weeks building small flashlights to be sent to Ukraine and distributed to refugees trying to find their way through the darkness and chaos of the Russian invasion.
“In the news you see the refugees, and I got to thinking ‘what if we were in that situation?’” Allred said. “Can you imagine walking across the country with your family at nighttime, trying to make it to a tent village or stadium? I thought maybe we could do something to help.”
• Preston High School graduated 177 youth and six exchange students on a hot Thursday afternoon, May 26. Held on the school’s football field, the centennial ceremony was led by students of the Class of 2022.
Preston High School established many of its standards and traditions when its student body attended the OSA, beginning in 1888, when it was established by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1922, the Church sold the OSA building to the State of Idaho and it became Preston High School. In 1939, the school district built the current PHS building and used the OSA building as an auxiliary building.
• On May 25 at the Dahle Fine Arts Center, 58 West Side seniors stepped across the threshold into adulthood. They will carry with them the many memories and experiences they have had over their years together in school. The auditorium was full of friends and family, some even standing along the back, to witness the ceremony and support the graduates.
JUNE
• The family and friends of longtime Mink Creek resident Naomi Wilde celebrated her 107th birthday on June 6th.
Naomi was born on June 6, 1915, and raised on a farm in Cleveland, Idaho. She married Merlin Wilde of Mink Creek shortly after the outbreak of World War II in December of 1941. Naomi and Merlin were married for almost 66 years. Merlin died in 2007 at the age of 96.
• Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via Zoom of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
The groundbreaking was attended by church leaders in the Smithfield Temple District which includes Franklin Stake, Preston North Stake, and Preston South Stake. Each stake also received tickets to be given out to members to attend.
JULY
• Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
• This year, fans of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo enjoyed new seating as the project to replace all the old seating came to a close. The project added nearly 700 new seats. With last year’s changes, that makes a total of 1,400 more seats available including handicapped access and seating.
“While the rest of the world hunkered down for COVID, we took that time to build a new arena,” said Kris Beckstead of the Preston Rodeo Committee. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished.”
AUGUST
• On Monday, Aug. 1, Debbie Chatterton saw the realization of a vision she had in the spring of this year. Chatterton knew she wanted to recognize and spotlight the original settlers of Franklin, and so her journey began.
The Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers pledged their support and set about earning money for the project. In the interim, Chatterton researched the lives of those original thirteen who stopped in Franklin, accidently assuming they were still in Utah.
With the help of two husbands, eight members of the DUP group met to place approximately 50 emblems at each honored grave site.
OCTOBER
• “This is real! I have to pinch myself just knowing my daughter gets to play equally,” on playground equipment at the Oakwood Elementary, said Jordan Stokes.
For the first time at school, her daughter, Holland, and other children like her can reach and play on the new equipment at the school, right alongside the rest of the school population. The new equipment is surrounded by specialized turf instead of wood chips or sand, and it has ramps instead of stairs. Soft green turf that surrounds the equipment sits atop a drain field and foam layer that easily supports wheelchairs like the one Holland wheels around.
It is the largest all-inclusive playground in Cache Valley and was made available to the district at cost by PHS alum Taggart Castleton. He is the regional representative for Great Western Recreation, which built the equipment.
The project was the dream of Brock and Jordan Stokes when they realized that the spina bifida that Holland was born with would prevent her from even reaching the playground equipment, let alone play on it with her friends.
• The West Side boys cross-country team achieved their goal of a 2A state title despite being edged by Soda Springs in the district tournament and made history as the first cross-country team to come home as champions with first place hardware. The Pirates scored 66 points and had three runners place in the top 10. North Fremont was second with 80, Soda Springs third at 81, Firth fourth with a distant 136 and Cole Valley Christian was fifth with 171.
• The Lady Indians won back-to-back 4A state cross-country titles by doing what they have done all season long. They kept together and pushed each other. Preston’s pack time was a season best 11 seconds and it was the first time in any classification in the history of the Idaho state cross country meet that a team had all seven runners run under 19:00 minutes.
NOVEMBER
• The late Allyson Wadsworth and her husband Clint have been named Queen of Lights and Lamplighter for this year’s Festival of Lights.
Allyson spent her whole life working and serving others in Franklin County. She worked relentlessly at FCMC where she was the foundation director and grant writer, bringing in record-breaking grants. She was able to push forward many upgrades for the hospital; the last being the new medical office building that will open the first of next year.
• Franklin County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to make their voices heard, heavily favoring Republican candidates for federal, state and local offices in the Nov. 8 general election.
In congressional races, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who won reelection with more than 60% of the statewide vote, received more than 83% of ballots cast in Franklin County. Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Simpson, who defeated Democratic challenger Wendy Norman with more than 63% of the Idaho vote, won over more than 90% of Franklin County voters.
The strong GOP support continued in the race for Idaho governor, where Brad Little won another term with more than 60% of the statewide vote and 63% of the Franklin County vote.
Independent candidate Ammon Bundy was much more popular locally than statewide, getting nearly 30% of the Franklin County vote but just 17% statewide.
