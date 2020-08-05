A spark from an excavator working in rocks along the foothills east of Franklin caused a wildfire that charred 381 acres on Friday afternoon, July 31. The rocky terrain made containing the blaze difficult. Firefighters were able to keep it away from a nearby subdivision as the wind fanned it northward.
381 acres charred
Necia Seamons
Editor
