By NECIA P. SEAMONS

A spark from an excavator working in rocks along the foothills east of Franklin caused a wildfire that charred 381 acres on Friday afternoon, July 31. The rocky terrain made containing the blaze difficult. Firefighters were able to keep it away from a nearby subdivision as the wind fanned it northward.

