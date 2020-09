Supporting the kids

Sabrina Eldgredge leads her prize winning bucket calf through the 2020 4-H and FFA market Animal Sale. Area businesses were especially generous in purchasing animals raised by Franklin County 4-H and FFA youth this year. To finish their projects, each child was required to show and sell their animals. “I thought the sale went great,” said Sam Stone, Chairman of the Franklin County 4-H/FFA Livestock Committee. Those who supported the sale every year went above and beyond what they usually do, said fair volunteers. The 4-H office will accept boosts on the projects until Friday, Aug. 21. Watch the Aug. 26 edition of The Preston Citizen for the 4-H blue ribbon winners of the 2020 fair.