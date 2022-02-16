The Indians finished out the regular season at Century. They compete in the 4A District 5 District Tournament today, Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Preston at 1 p.m.
Against Century on Feb. 10 Preston lost 34-48. Six grapplers defeated their Diamondback opponents with a seventh, Clay Bradford, losing by just one point 8-9.
Quinn Bradford (145), Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (182) and Parker Bodily (195) all won by fall and Caigun Keller (152) won by forfeit. Jaden Perkins won over James Laudenklos by major decision 10-1.
Preston traveled to Twin Falls on Feb. 8 where they lost to Twin Falls (50-28) and defeated Canyon Ridge (46-33).
Keller, Serr and Thorson won all of their duels., Serr pinned all of his opponents, Keller won by fall twice and Thorson by fall twice and by major decision.
Tavin Rigby (132) pinned both his Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge opponents, Quinn Bradford and Gentry Geary (285) won by fall against Canyon Ridge.
Clay Bradford also won his matches with Twin and Canyon Ridge and Perkins split his. He lost by two points in overtime to Canyon Ridge and won a sudden victory in overtime against Twin Falls.
Riley Bodily took first place at the Girls District Wrestling Tournament in Pocatello on Feb. 12 qualifying her to compete in the girls’ state tournament. She pinned opponents from Thunder Ridge, Bear Lake and then Rigby in the finals.