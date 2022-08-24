Anniv-BDay

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Come and celebrate Don and JoAnn’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Don’s 80th Birthday.

Open house August 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 155 West 8th South, Preston, ID.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you