...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
A life-size outdoor manger display is shown at the Phyllis Vaterlaus home in Preston. The family has been collecting and displaying manger scenes for 66 years.
Traditions at Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day that started many years ago continue to reign in the Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus house in Preston.
Sixty-six years ago, in 1956 at Christmastime when Carl, Phyllis and their four children Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin, Phyllis said they had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manager scenes displayed throughout their house each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as gifts from friends and family. One manger is made out of weeds called Creasole from the Philippines.
“Having the mangers set up in my house every year brings me a good feeling of the Christmas season as well as those special times with our children and my husband,” Phyllis said. “It’s part of Christmas for me.”
Carl died in 1995, 27 years ago. Then 20 years ago, Phyllis started adding Santas to her manager display. She bought her first Santa after Carl died.
“It started when I saw a Santa in Smithfield Implement in Utah that was made out of wood. I really liked it. Then I saw a Santa at Hancock’s Fabric store in Salt Lake where my daughter worked and liked it, so I bought it,” Phyllis said. Then she saw Santas at Michaels, JC Penney’s, and Kohls. “If I liked it, I bought it.”
She likes regular, traditional Santas, not odd or weird ones like the cowboy Santas she said her sister, who lives in Estes Park, bought. She also likes fairly large Santas. Her 60 Santas range from 12 to 30 inches tall, as well as one that is 4 feet tall.
“Probably the most unusual one I have is dressed all in green,” said Phyllis. “They are fun to look at and makes me think of Christmas.”
To keep track of where and when they came from, she writes it on a piece of paper and tucks it into the Santa’s pants.
“When I take the Santa out of storage, I hold it and look at it, and the memories come flooding back to me when and why I bought it,” recalled Phyllis. “Those memories help get me into the Christmas Spirit.”
Traditions are important to Phyllis, and she has good memories of them all. Born and raised in Tropic, Utah, near Bryce Canyon, Phyllis starts setting the Santa and manger scenes up at the end of October to be completed by December 1.
For the past 25 years, they have opened their home to people who wanted to see the display. Due to COVID the last couple of years, they were not able to have people come to visit; however, they still set up the displays.
“Over the years, neighbors knew that I had the display set up and wanted to come see them every year. It was part of Christmas to have our neighbors come in to see them. This year I wish to continue inviting people into see our display like we have in years past,” said Phyllis.
To make an appointment to see the Santas and manger display, call 208-852-1467.
