The science on food and cancer prevention is ongoing. However, it seems that regularly eating foods that protect your immune system, reduce inflammation and promote gut health can help reduce risk for cancer. Here are seven foods to include as part of a cancer-preventing eating plan:
Pulses
Pulses (or legumes) include beans, peas, and lentils. They are low in fat, high in protein and insoluble fiber, which aids in digestion and overall gut health. Research also suggests that eating plant-based foods rich in fiber can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
Broccoli
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables (cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts, kale and collard greens) may reduce cancer risk due to the molecule, sulforaphane, which inactivates a gene that plays a role in a variety of cancers. Broccoli is the richest source of sulforaphane. Broccoli and brussels sprouts also may have other tumor-suppressing capabilities.
Mushrooms
A review of past cancer studies found that people who ate mushrooms daily had a lower risk of cancer because of ergothioneine, a potent antioxidant that protects cells. A recent study of cancer patients observed that participants who daily ate a quarter-cup of mushrooms had a 45 percent lower cancer risk than those who didn’t eat mushrooms. Mushrooms have properties that may help some of our immune cells protect us against cancer.
Walnuts
Animal studies suggest that walnuts slow the growth of breast, prostate, colon and renal cancers. However, walnuts are not the only nuts that play a role in cancer prevention. A review of nine studies found that people who ate an ounce of nuts daily had a 15 percent lower overall cancer risk than those who didn’t eat nuts. All nuts have fiber, protein and healthy fat. Beyond that, each one offers additional unique nutrients, so eat a variety.
Oatmeal
A bowl of oatmeal may help protect against cancer. Whole grains like oats are loaded with fiber, antioxidants and phytoestrogens (plant-based compounds with health benefits), which help protect against cancer. If you don’t love oatmeal, try other whole grains like bulgur, brown rice, barley, quinoa and whole wheat couscous which have the same cancer-fighting properties.
Berries
All berries are packed with cancer-fighting plant compounds known as phytochemicals. When you eat them, these phytochemicals interact with one another, other nutrients and gut bacteria to fend off chronic diseases like cancer. Eat a variety of berries because each one has a different array of protective compounds.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes provide enhanced cancer protection when cooked. The reason is that the amount of lycopene (a cancer-fighting carotenoid) is higher in processed foods like tomato juice and pasta sauce than in fresh foods. Lycopene is a fat-soluble nutrient, so cooking helps to release more of it. Eat cooked tomatoes with a healthy fat like an avocado or olive oil to boost absorption by the body.