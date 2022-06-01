Preston High School graduated 177 youth and six exchange students on a hot Thursday afternoon, May 26. Held on the school’s football field, the centennial ceremony was led by students of the Class of 2022.
Calab Gee, Brecker Knapp and Anna Mumford led the pledge. Landon Bostwick offered the invocation. Logan Smith and Olivia Mickelson welcomed the family, friends, teachers, counselors and administration.
Senedra Harris and Brecken Smith related Preston High School’s 100 years of existence, and that its early beginnings as the Oneida Stake Academy is a “very vital piece of the district’s history.”
Preston High School established many of its standards and traditions when its student body attended the OSA, beginning in 1888, when it was established by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1922, the Church sold the OSA building to the State of Idaho and it became Preston High School. In 1939, the school district built the current PHS building and used the OSA building as an auxiliary building.
“The school continues to turn out many high-achieving students,” said Smith, referring to world leaders who attended the OSA, such as Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and E. G. Peterson, longtime and much-loved president of Utah State University. In 2022, there were 803 students at PHS.
Samantha Whiteley introduced Class Salutatorian Emmett Waechtler, who called it an honor to be speaking a the school’s 100th graduation ceremony.
His future plans include attending University of Arizona, where he will begin as a junior studying neuroscience and cognitive science on a $140,000 scholarship from the admissions board. He hopes to help develop brain computer interfaces to help people who suffer from speech loss or communication barriers.
“Preston is different … we care about each other. Isn’t it lovely?” he said. “…injustice all around us, but never fear,” he counseled. “Care for yourself. Respect yourself. Be proud of yourself. After all, this is our graduation display.”
McKinley Scott introduced Class Valedictorian Sterling Banks, who plans to study aerospace engineering after returning from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Africa.
He thanked teachers, classmates and his mother for their help reaching graduation. “Within this class are future pilots, nuclear engineers, psychologists, doctors, and most importantly turf farmers,” he said.
Mallory Carter said the Class of 2022 raised over $2,000 as a gift to the school. Half of it went to scholarships and the other half will install halo-lit lettering on the school, facing the teacher parking lot, “so that anyone visiting Preston High School can recognize the school’s name, that we are all proud of,” she said. It is expected to be installed this summer to be ready for the 2022-23 school year, she said.
Principal Russ Lee presented the graduates to District Board Trustee Kayla Roberts and each of the graduates were recognized for their accomplishments.
Steven Roberts, Bryce Egley, Charles Iverson and Hailey Meek led the their classmates in the change of tassels and Kaimi Atchley, Andrea Bell and Kimball Mueller led them and the audience in singing the alma mater. Luis Herring conducted the school’s symphony orchestra in the Pomp and Circumstance March.
Mickayla Robertson and Aaron Li were the graduate’s line leaders.
Scholarship sponsors this year were Benson and Julie Lewis, Carl and Juli Swainston, Sawyer Hemsley, Brady and Andrea Murray, Cache Valley Bank, Latinos in Action, Scott and Kris Beckstead, Terry and Gina Madsen, Campbell Snacks/Pepperidge Farm, Class of 1970, Class of 1976, CTC Associates, Dave and Tami Moser, Day Mountain Ranch, Dean Abrams Family, Hawarth Family, Hispanic Heritage Council of Franklin County, Jay and Nancy Jensen, Kelly and Linda Beckstead, Lucille Roberts, Preston Drug, Preston Education Foundation, Preston Kiwanis Club, Preston Lions Club, Priestley Mental Health, Ransom’s Country Store, Ritewood Eggs, Rob and Jill Ferguson, Sid and Pat Beckstead, Stokes Market, B5 Stateline Seed, Bailey Beckstead Real Estate Group, Crumbl, Dr. Thomas Hull, West Motor, House of Pop, Jerry and Carolyn Waddoups, Juliann Ward, Linda Carlson, Sid and Paula Titensor, Webb Funeral Home, Willis Orthodontics, Advanced Dental Big J’s/Pizza Villa, Boyd and Cindy Burbank, Bradley and Shelley Jensen, Carolyn Rounds, David and Kayla Roberts, David and Suzanne Ward, Fuller and Fuller Law, Groll Family Fitness, Hansen Glass and Paint, Jeff and Barbara Taylor, Jeffrey and Caron Heaps, John and Margaret Jamison, Keith and Kay Gamble, Luke and Shanna Rekow, Lynda and Benton Smith, Mary Joyce Tate, Paul and Junane Borchardt, Preston Dental Care, Rounds and Associates, Strat and Laura Roper, Swainston Mill and Cabinet, Thane and Kathy Winward and Troy and Jennifer Hobbs.