Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via ZOOM of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
The groundbreaking was attended by church leaders in the Smithfield Temple District which includes Franklin Stake, Preston North Stake, and Preston South Stake. Each stake also received tickets to be given out to members to attend.
Robert and Karen Child in Preston commented that their Preston South Stake was allotted a few tickets and they were able to use two of those tickets. “We were thrilled to be able to join with others in breaking ground for a second temple in our beautiful Cache Valley, one which will be a little closer to our home. As mentioned in the talks given at the groundbreaking, we are indebted to pioneer ancestors who had the faith and vision to help settle Cache Valley. We are grateful for the faithful members of the Church who have made it possible to us to welcome another temple within our area. The Lord’s temples are such sacred and holy places, truly a blessing in our lives.”
The Preston North Stake President Ron Smellie and his wife, Heather, were invited to attend the Smithfield Temple Groundbreaking. “I wish everyone could have attended the groundbreaking. There was a really great feeling expressed in the prayers and talks of our ancestors who laid the groundwork for us in our day. It will be a great blessing to have a house of the Lord closer to us,” said President Smellie. At the beginning of the ceremony the words ‘When much is given, much is required’ in the opening prayer touched him. “It meant to me that it is up to us to keep that temple busy,” President Smellie shared. “We need to build our testimonies, too, as this temple is being built.”
“It was a beautiful day!” said Heather Smellie. “My favorite thing was just seeing everyone’s excitement about the building of this new temple and the spirit and opportunity it will bring to the valley!”
Also in attendance were President Smellie’s 2nd Counselor, Mike Romney and his wife, Nicole. “It was so exciting to be in the exact place where a future temple of the Lord will be erected and where our younger children will have the opportunity to go to the temple and perform work for our ancestors,” said Nicole Romney.
Mike Romney expressed “There was a strong message that connected the sacred ground Elder Cook was dedicating to the many sacrifices that were made by the local congregations of saints and their progenitors who paid a price to settle this valley and build such a wonderful community. I felt a strong feeling of how important it is for us to prepare and build our spiritual
foundations simultaneously as the foundations and sacred walls of the temple are being constructed.”
President Ron Smellie also pointed out “How blessed we are to have the technology that we have to be able to view it,” he said.
The Preston South Stake sent a ZOOM link to its members. Jenn and Josh Roberts of Weston and their three boys, Neil, Ralph and Henry, watched the groundbreaking ceremony via that link. “Even though I understand that they had to keep the crowd at the groundbreaking small, it was a neat experience to participate via ZOOM. I was thrilled to be able to watch it,” said Jenn. “My favorite part of the ceremony, along with hearing from the two Apostles, Elder Cook and Elder Stevenson, was a surprise to see and to hear one of my close friends in our Weston 1st ward as one of the speakers, Lindsey Kotter Lott, as well as see Haley Wangsgard from our ward sing in the youth choir.”
After having spent half of a long lifetime living in Smithfield, Utah, helping a good wife raise their family, Warren Johnson, of Preston 2nd Ward, explained when employment often took him far away, sometimes halfway around the world, he can recommend the community of Smithfield to anyone. “What a relief to come home to a loving, caring little city tucked away in our valley and insulated from the problems of the world. It is a refuge, really,” Warren admitted. “Having a temple nearby at Logan contributed to that sense of security. I spent many pleasant hours there. Imagine the joy that came to my wife, Claudia, and myself when President Nelson announced there would be a temple in Smithfield.”
The Johnson’s anticipated the groundbreaking and were glad to be able to witness it via the link sent to them on the computer. “We glued ourselves to our computer screen as we watched, mesmerized, as two of our General Authorities dedicated the temple site. The familiar field in the town where we used to live was transformed to a sacred place soon to have an even more sacred edifice,” acknowledged Warren.
Also watching the groundbreaking from the comforts of their home on ZOOM, Amy and Robert Bosworth of Weston said “We liked watching it on ZOOM because we had a front row seat! We could feel the Spirit coming through what the Apostles said. Then to have someone from our ward, Lindsey Lott, be one of the speakers. It was a special experience for us because we have a common pioneer ancestor connecting with her,” Amy said. “The comment by Elder Cook about the wind that blew that day at the groundbreaking reminding us of the trials that our ancestors went through was also important for me to remember.”
Preston South Stake President Brett Stuart said “It will be a wonderful blessing to have a temple closer.”
Lonnie Lucherini, First Counselor in the Franklin Stake Presidency expressed his feelings about attending the groundbreaking. “The sister who shared the story of her ancestors who came west with the handcarts and settled here in this valley and because of their faith, courage, and sacrifice, we are blessed with another temple in this valley. They also must be rejoicing with us.” His wife, Mary Lucherini, of the Mapleton Ward, attended the groundbreaking with her husband. She said that when she saw that the Smithfield Temple property is near an elementary school “It made me happy. There’s so much in the world that’s aimed at harming our children and for those kids to be able to look out the school’s windows or while on the playgrounds and see the temple, it is a sweet reminder of His love for them.”
Trent Alder, Franklin Stake 2nd Counselor expressed: “The Spirit was wonderful at the groundbreaking ceremony. It felt like Elder Cook and Elder Stevenson knew who we are here in Cache Valley. It felt like a long-awaited event. The Brethren were so down-to-earth. It was so wonderful!”
Bryon and Mindy Priestley of the Franklin 3rd who attended the groundbreaking because their daughter Elina sang in the Youth Choir. Bryon concluded “It was a blessing for me to be part of the fulfillment of many decades of work and service. It will stand as a testimony to Jesus
Christ and His great work. It also aligns to the fulfillment and the prophecy of the standard of truth. What an honor and spiritual experience it was to be there.”