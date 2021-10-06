R.C. Hinrichs’ letter to the editor of 9/29 dispraising our neighbors who are mask or “jab” skeptics is unreasonably critical. A 2016 study (ncbi.nih.gov) found that the effectiveness of masks in operating rooms remains unresolved, in part because operating personal are not wearing their masks properly. What is the likelihood that untrained members of the public will wear their masks properly?
Should individuals who’ve had COVID also wear masks or get the “jab”? Their immunity is probably superior to the “jabbed,” and they are unlikely to infect others.
The “jab” (m-RNA technology) may cause an enhanced immune response resulting in autoimmune disorders, (childrenshealthdefense.eu, 8/10/2021).
After the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 240 million, distributed ivermectin to its residents its COVID cases plummeted. The state’s death rate from COVID is 1/20 that of the U.S. (David Horowitz, The Blaze, 9/15/2021). Ivermectin, in use for 30-plus years does not appear to have major side effects. Is ivermectin an effective, inexpensive alternative to the “jab”?
Can one always trust the competency and motivation of government? Consider the 40-year Tuskegee government experiment when Negro males were left to die, untreated, of syphilis without being informed of their disease. 100 of 400 died. Was that proper treatment of U.S. citizens?
Mask and “jab” skeptics may be making rational risk-based decisions. There is no clear proof that they are wrong. A person’s health, age, and nutrition may mitigate one’s risks with COVID, thus outweighing one’s risks from the “jab.”