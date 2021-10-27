Franklin County may seem, at first impression, a quiet country place, where not much happens. If I’ve learned anything, that’s far from the truth. From the stories I have written, I have learned:
• The people of Franklin County constantly rally around its struggling or hurting members, as evidenced by the many, many fund-raisers and service projects they organize.
• They give of themselves, as evidenced by our tireless teachers, our youth leaders, our businesses and a cadre of concerned citizens who deliver meals on wheels. (Despite that, more volunteers are desperately needed.)
• They have a can-do legacy, as evidenced by their history and our public facilities; look at the miles of canals and numbers of reservoirs that kept this valley green throughout the severe temperatures we endured this last year.
• They have high standards, as evidenced by the top notch awards earned by Franklin County Medical Center and That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
• They have fun, as evidenced also by that same rodeo, the demolition derby, the Franklin County Fair, The Festival of Lights and high school and and rec sports, music and dramatic productions.
• They believe in God as evidenced by full chapels on Sunday and weekday conversations.
• They are patriotic, as evidenced by those who serve in the military and in our municipalities.
For generations, our youth have gone out into the world and made it a better place.
We aren’t perfect — I’ve also written about that in the Citizen’s pages, but I continue to be amazed at the wonderful and incredible things the people of Franklin County accomplish and do for each other. We live among good people. May we continue to watch out for each other.
There is a time and a season for all things, and my season as editor of the Citizen has come to a good end. I would like to thank you for trusting me with your stories, and welcoming me into your lives. Although I will no longer be in charge, I’m not done writing a few stories or taking photos here and there, and I will continue to print passport photos for you. And I’ll miss the fantastic people I have worked with. They truly do love this community.
Thanks, again, Franklin County. I’ll be seeing you around!