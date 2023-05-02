Support Local Journalism

Franklin County Medical Center began using its new doctors’ office building in February this year, but officials made things official on April 27, with a ribbon cutting and public open house.

The new two-story medical office is the newest in a recent history of remodeling and additions to offer up-to-date and improved services to the community. The two-story, 24,000 square foot building was begun in October of 2021. It includes 5,000 square feet of undedicated space for future expansion.


