Franklin County Medical Center began using its new doctors’ office building in February this year, but officials made things official on April 27, with a ribbon cutting and public open house.
The new two-story medical office is the newest in a recent history of remodeling and additions to offer up-to-date and improved services to the community. The two-story, 24,000 square foot building was begun in October of 2021. It includes 5,000 square feet of undedicated space for future expansion.
The main floor houses the offices of the former Willow Valley Clinic which operated across the street west from the FCMC. That space has been converted to the hospital’s business office, which was moved from its Oneida Street location.
“To give some perspective, that clinic was 4,700 square feet in size. The team is now housed in a clinic that is 12,000 square feet,” said FCMC CEO Darin Dransfield.
Behind the light and spacious lobby is reception desk for 24 exam rooms as well as offices for doctors of family medicine, gynecology, internal medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics and walk-in care. Doctors currently utilizing that space are Dr. Stuart Knapp, Dr. Avery Jeffers, Dr. Daniel Patton, Dr. Lance Hansen, and Dr. Chelsea Morrison, as well as physicians assistants Chantee Wyatt, Joel Webb, Stephanie Hendricks and Amy Pabawena.
The building’s second floor houses the FCMC Specialty Clinic, which was once housed within the main hospital building. It includes a nurse station,12 exam rooms and associated provider offices for nine specialists: Dr. Justin Parkinson (urology), Dr. Lance Bryce (general surgery). Spencer Heninger and nurse practitioner Hannah Thomsen (podiatry), Dr. Kerry Jepsen (orthopedic surgeon), Dr. Gregory Hicken (orthopedic surgeon) , Dr. Zachary Robinett and Dr. Lori Novich-Welter (ear, nose and throat doctors) and Dr. Robert Garr (cardiologist). Psychiatric help is also available through the specialty clinic via a room equipped with teleconferencing instruments for Dr. David Leavitt of Michigan. Other specialists are also able to use the space as needed.
“This has been a long time coming, and is something we are excited about,” said Dr. Knapp. “Thanks to Darren and to the board for making this happen for the community and my partners … and nurses.”
Knapp then extended special appreciation to the late Allyson Wadsworth, who spearheaded the effort to raise funds for the office as the director of the FCMC Foundation.
“A couple years ago we were sitting in a meeting and Darren (Dransfield) likes us to say what we want in the next two years, the next five years and the next 10 years. Of course, what the specialists want is in the first year, but what the primary care doctors want is in the 10-years (plan). We said we sure would like a new building where we can take care of more people. Allyson was, ‘No, we are not putting that in the 10-year (category). We are working on that thing now.’ And here we are, just like she promised. So I’d like to thank her and let her family and her know that she is truly missed.”
Knapp believes the hospital will help FCMC take better care of the community.
“I learned at a young age that taking care of each other in the community is one of the most important things we can do,” he said. “Being a fourth of fifth generation kid of Franklin County, I had so many opportunities to stand next to my grandpa and hear the following conversation. (My grandpa) said to my neighbor Reed Long, ‘Reed, how did your surgery go?’
“Reed would go, ‘Well, I got my knee done and I’m having a hard time getting my pipe hauled. The kid that was supposed to come haul it couldn’t make it up to do it.’
(Then grandpa would say,) ‘Well, don’t you worry, Stuart will be right over this afternoon and have those pipe hauled.”
‘Well I’d sure like to pay him,’ (said Reed).
‘No, no need to pay him,’ (replied Grandpa),” recalled Dr. Knapp.
“We learned that taking care of each other in the community is the most important thing we can do. To me, that’s what this building means. …Thank you to everyone that has helped. Hopefully the community will come here and allow us show them that we really do care about them and can take care of them,” he said.
“We at FCMC truly strive to be forward thinking and forward motion with our health care,” said Dransfield. Patient index scores have improved with the opening and use of the building, he said.
“Beautiful buildings like this are transformational… We now have an instrument that matches the quality and the expertise of our providers at FCMC,” he said.
FCMC board member Paul Campbell presented a check for over $33,000 from the FCMC Foundation. It represents donations to the hospital made by private donors.
"Mostly the reason we have that check is because of Allyson,” said Campbell. “So I would like to thank her husband and family and the wonderful ladies that worked with her. We had talked about a wall like this years before but it didn’t happen until she took over. We miss her dearly,” he said.
“FCMC, where hospitality and excellence meet. …We are a full-service facility that provides a specialty clinic, a rehabilitation facility, labor and delivery, transitional care, home health and hospice, extended care and recovery, a developmental disabilities agency, radiology and imaging, social services, sleep apnea and of course emergency services,” said Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston. “When Dr. Knapp talks about taking care of the community, that’s what we are here for.”
“Instead of sending people to other facilities for routine procedures, they can stay here and be taken care of by our highly qualified, friendly staff and neighbors. What we are most proud of is our people. We believe we hav the best doctors and support staff anywhere,” said Swainston. “When you are treated at FCMC you are treated like family.”
State controller Brandon Woolf, a native of Franklin County, told the crowd that his first memories at the hospital were the removal of his tonsils in 1977. His parents, siblings and wife were born there, and he appreciated the comfort and care given to his grandfather, Woodrow Winward, and mother-in-law, Arlene Balls, as they spent their last days there.
“FCMC leadership has tremendous vision for the future of health care in our community,” he said, referencing the 19,000-square-foot addition to the emergency, radiology and operating facilities a few years ago.
“Hospitals, like schools, are like anchors in our communities, supporting citizens with care as well as supporting the economy with good paying jobs. …As the largest employer in Franklin County, FCMC is a major economic driver in the community, contributing over $21 million in salaries and benefits to an average of over 350 employees. That money circulates again and again in the community, supporting jobs and economic growth. Everyone in the community should be very proud,” he said. “Preston and Franklin County cannot have a healthy economy without good health care like FCMC supporting our employers and work force, our families, our children and our seniors.”
Started in 1929, the Preston Hospital consisted of four rooms in the back of a local pharmacy. Now is a “state-of-the art, 20-bed, triple access hospital with adjoining 35-bed nursing facility,” said Woolf. He noted that “all FCMC services are supported by operations without any additional tax burden on the community, at an operational margin of only six percent.”
The new building was designed by Design West and built by Hoggan Construction. It cost $9 million to construct. Funds came largely through grants and loans.
