To the Editor,
As a near life-long resident of the village of Franklin and now retired, I often reflect upon experiences offered me here. This is a quiet town ingrained with traditional Mormon influence. Eventually the settlement was named after an early apostle of the with, "Franklin D. Richards." This man, hurrying home from a mission discovered the inevitable plight of late starting handcart companies of 1856. Reporting such to Brigham Young upon arrival at Salt Lake City, rescue parties were soon dispatched.
Initially, the original 1860 circle of wagons settlement here in Franklin was called Green Meadow or Green Meadows, but Brigham soon instigated the change in honor of the apostle. Many years ago, I took to calling it, "The Silent City." During communications with a brother and sister-in-law (now tragically deceased) who were in Mongolia for a spell, I sent via email what I called "Silent City News." I was appalled at the time that I could actually do that! Anyway, using any one of the mentioned names I will just state a simple truth; "this locale offers myriads of potentially gratifying options for absolute enticing of the soul with wonders of nature."
Since becoming a grandpa many times over and surviving some health challenges, I have taken to keeping a record entitled,"Through the Eyes of Grandpa." The above credentials qualify one to write with a touch of sarcasm under this or a similar title. It is a simple truth!
A few years ago, I witnessed the drained emptiness of the Treasureton reservoir. This triggered a flood of memories, steeped with emotion. You see, this body of water has been hub of a lifetime of great fishing experiences for me. In emptiness it portrayed a ghostly atmosphere, echoing of the one displayed majesty. Thankfully it is again filled, restocked with fish and looking like its old self. With that said, I will share a related excerpt from "Through the Eyes of Grandpa" (#4) written a number of years ago. Keep in mind that Ruger is my aged Springer Spaniel and shadow.
We are trucking along now into the first days of May. The weather has improved and thus the opportunity to go fishing. Ruger and I are headed to the Treasureton Reservoir to try our luck. It was a beauty of a day to be on the water. The fish at first were not cooperating, but along about noon I tied on an old ragged rough looking fly from my weathered, broken zippered tackle bag. One particular hefty trout of rainbow colors thought it looked rather gourmet and struck with a vengeance. His battle for freedom would at length end with being suspended and enclosed in my fish net with Ruger staring him directly in the face. Quite an unusual nose to nose encounter! One could only imagine what either may have been thinking at that moment. Easing him from the net and onto the mat in the bottom of the boat I carefully measured him at a full 26 inches.
Abruptly, I was struck with realization of phenomenal beauty of this illustrious specimen fresh up from depths of crystal water. It instantly became my duty as the one holding life in balance to insure safe return to wondrous natural environment. Carefully I slipped him back into the net and on into the water. In less than a minute, I tilted the net down at the rim and with Ruger watched the majesty of the magnificent once again become fee to roam. He swam off rather deliberately, as if stunned in wonderment of what had just traspired. Ruger and I were both hypnotically spellbound! During that succinct encounter, an enduring bond was forged between an old man, an old dog, an old fish and oh yes, a most brilliant young spring day. Together, the foursome had truly let freedom ring. Moments like this, retained in the mind soon become gold-plated, never to tarnish or fade. With time they become mellowly sacred, glowing more brightly than any declared shrine. Truly life here is an intricate assemblage of shining memories. Perhaps one could say, "they represent a simple truth."
Note... with the current state of affairs in our world a little glancing back can be somewhat therapeutic. No, we cannot go back! Wish we could!
Thad Shumway
Franklin