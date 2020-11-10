A live performance of “A Monster Ate My Homework” is opening Nov. 19 & 20, at 7 p.m. at the Worm Creek Opera House.
This production has been in the works for months, but delayed due to limitations on gathering for opening due to COVID-19. Seating is sold out, but the program will be live-streamed those nights starting at 6:30 p.m. and re-broadcasted Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 6:30 pm. A live-stream link can be purchased through www.wormcreek.org.
Directed by Rodney Comstock and Dale Wallentine, the play is the story of Miss Dale, an English teacher and drama coach directing a high school production of the vampire play, “Dracula.” During rehearsal we are introduced to Obie Adams who is hiding from Miss Dale because he lost his homework.
Obie has quite the imagination, and takes the audience into Mortimer Crank’s mansion, as he tells how he lost his homework, rather, how it was eaten by a half man-half dog handyman.
“It’s a crazy comedy in two acts. In fact, you could say it is two plays going on at the same time,” said director Rod Comstock. It is a spooky comedy melodrama for the whole family.
Starring in the play are Matthew Sharp (Obie), Angella Hansen (Miss Dale), Blair Gregerson (Mortimer Crank), Melania Wallentine, Calin Christensen, Bill Provence, Paul Swainston, Rene’e Christensen, Mignon Fellows, Anna Kay Gundersen, Taylee Ferguson, Desiree Nielson, Olivia Nielson, Taylor Blanch, Ian Fellows, Rhonda Gregerson, Susan Bowen, Melania Wallentine, Trina Smith, Austyn Sharp, Toni Williams, Ruby Edwards, Mary Ann Marsh and Allison Wall.